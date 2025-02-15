Novak Djokovic reveals how legends like John McEnroe 'questioning his integrity' provoked him to share MRI scan as injury proof

Novak Djokovic has revealed why he felt compelled to publicly share proof of his injury after his devastating withdrawal from the 2025 Australian Open. The Serb recently arrived in Doha ahead of the Qatar Open, where he will make his highly anticipated return to the court.

Djokovic's quest to win his 25th Grand Slam title at this year's Melbourne Slam was progressing well, especially after his 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. However, the Serb struggled with injury during the contest and even required a lengthy medical timeout, which ultimately led to him retiring mid-match after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Amid accusations that he had "faked" his injury during his clash with Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic shared his MRI scan on social media as proof while taking a dig at the so-called "experts" following his withdrawal.

"Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury “experts” out there," he posted on X.

Speaking to the press after a practice session at the Qatar Open, Djokovic pointed out that many believed he was fabricating his injury or using it as a psychological tactic. However, the 37-year-old made it clear that he wouldn't have been "provoked" into sharing medical proof had it not been for doubtful comments made by certain tennis legends.

"Well, I was provoked by the fact that several times in a row, as long as I was in Australia, I was injured on the 21st and the 23rd. I can't say everyone, but I felt a fairly large group of people thought that it was not true and that my injuries were actually some kind of provocation on my part or to play strategic mental games with my opponents. And I would not have reacted if some legends of our sport had not reacted," he said (Translated from Serbian).

The 24-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that while he could ignore it when such discourse remained on social media, it was different when high-profile figures in the sport openly questioned his integrity live on air in front of millions of viewers.

"I think that when some things remain on social media, that's fine, but when it escalates to the point where people have a dilemma and simply question my integrity and the credibility of what I said," the Serb said.

"Especially when it comes from some people who are really legends of the sport and who have a multi-million audience that listens to them when they broadcast the matches, then I felt the need to react, to show the recording from the MRI," he added.

Novak Djokovic's pointed remarks appeared to be directed at John McEnroe, who had publicly questioned the legitimacy of the Serb's injury during the Australian Open broadcast for his quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz.

"This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this routine. Don’t be fooled," McEnroe said.

Novak Djokovic sheds light on his tournament schedule ahead of Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Gearing up for his campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open, Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his first title since clinching the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. However, the Serb will face formidable competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev, among others.

Following his run at the ATP 500 event in Doha, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will head to the United States for the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, looking to win his record-extending fifth Sunshine Double.

"After Doha, I'm going to America, when it comes to the tournament schedule. That what I announced earlier, Doha, Indian Wells and Miami," he told the press.

Djokovic's first-round opponent at the Qatar Open will be determined after the draw ceremony on February 15.

