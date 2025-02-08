"No way Novak Djokovic tore his muscle to be back this fast" - Fans accuse Serb of 'faking' injury as he eyes comeback at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic has bounced back from his injury at the 2025 Australian Open and is set to compete in the Qatar Open in Doha. However, some fans were unhappy with the news, accusing him of faking the injury and questioning how he healed so quickly.

Djokovic seemed on track to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam in Australia last month, but a hamstring injury in his left leg ended his hopes. He was forced to retire from his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev after losing the first set and was booed by the crowd as he left the court.

The Serb later posted proof of his injury—an MRI scan—on his X (formerly Twitter) account and traveled to Belgrade for treatment and therapy. He is now reportedly feeling better and is set to compete in Doha. The ATP 500 tournament runs from February 17 to 22.

Fans have taken to X to express their disbelief, with many accusing Novak Djokovic of faking the injury. One user questioned how he could return so quickly after tearing a muscle.

"No way he really tore his muscle to be back this fast," the fan wrote.

"So Djokovic chickened out from the inevitable Sinner battle to save his finals record at AO. Obsessed with glory and statistics pulling out every legacy tarnishing at the end of his career is sad. Will be remembered as an injury faker more than that Fedal third wheel," another wrote.

"He really faked the injury lmaoooo."

"It’s amazing how bottle head has miraculously recovered from his life-threatening hammy tear and is ready for the next tournament," one user wrote.

"Oh so that scan meant absolutely nothing? Jan 24 is when he retired, and he is ready to start practice even before mid February, wow that thing healed maybe because of his mind? Like he said about purifying water with it few years ago? That's why I say never trust his injuries."

"Faker at it again exaggerating the severity of his injuries."

John McEnroe accuses Novak Djokovic of faking Australian Open 2025 injury

John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2024 US Open | Image Source: Getty

John McEnroe was among those who accused Novak Djokovic of faking his injury during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open. The Serb took a lengthy medical timeout and showed signs of discomfort but still went on to win the match in dominant fashion.

While commentating for ESPN in Melbourne, McEnroe said:

"This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this routine. Don’t be fooled."

Later, during a press conference, the 24-time Grand Slam champion responded to the American's comments. He said he couldn’t discuss much about the situation since he hadn’t heard the remarks himself. However, he added that it’s always easier to criticize than to understand what someone is going through.

"To be honest, I haven’t seen these comments, so I can’t say more. What I can say is that it’s always easier to judge and criticize than to understand. It’s a lesson I’ve learned in life," he said.

