"So sorry to hear this news" - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and other tennis stars mourn the death of veteran journalist Mike Dickson

Top players such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Coco Gauff offered condolences to veteran journalist Mike Dickson's family after he died while covering this week's Australian Open.

Dickson, 59, had covered sports for nearly four decades. The Brit's family took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday (January 18) to disclose the news of his death.

"We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open," the message on Mike Dickson's social media account read. "For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe."

Several past and present players subsequently joined hand in hand to give their tributes to the late Brit on X (formerly Twitter). World No. 1 Novak Djokovic led the charge, reposting Dickson's family's message.

"Condolences to Mike Dickson family, Rest in Peace," the Serb wrote.

Rafael Nadal also shared some words for the veteran journalist's family.

"Very sorry to hear about the passing of Mike who has been following tennis all these years. My thoughts to his family and to our tennis family for the loss. Rest in peace," Nadal wrote.

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff was also shaken at the news of Dickson's death.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world social media:

"Bit absurd that players like Novak Djokovic can take winner's purses around $4M" - When Mike Dickson spoke out against inequitable prize money distribution

The late Mike Dickson spoke about the Serb in 2020

Mike Dickson was British newspaper Daily Mail's tennis correspondent for decades, which gave him a platform to discuss some of the biggest topics in the game.

In 2020, Dickson made an appearance on former player Dan Kiernan's podcast Control the Controllables, where he was asked about Novak Djokovic proposing a 'Player Relief Fund' for lower-ranked players. The Brit had replied then that the Serb taking home millions in prize money was at odds with a more equitable revenue distribution on the men's tour.

"Everyone can talk the talk, but can they walk the walk is the question. Will the top players be prepared to forgo these enormous winners' purses and top bloating of the prize money to help those lower down the food chain?" the journalist said in 2020. "It's a bit absurd that players like Novak Djokovic can take these winner's purses which can be around $4M. I think they have got a bit out of proportion."

While it certainly took time, Novak Djokovic's vision materialized as the ATP unveiled its "Baseline" scheme last year. The plan seeks to provide financial welfare to players ranked outside the men's top 100.

