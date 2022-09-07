"Congrats to him, he's having an unbelievable season; he's possibly going to be No. 1 in the world" - Matteo Berrettini on Casper Ruud after US Open quarterfinal loss

Matteo Berrettini said after his US Open quarterfinal loss to Casper Ruud on Tuesday that the Norwegian - who could be No. 1 by the end of the week - could hit an even higher level of play.

Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz are in contention to become the world's top-ranked player. Either man will do so by reaching the final this fortnight, provided the other doesn't. If both players reach the title match, the winner will leave New York as the new World No. 1.

Meanwhile, Berrettini, playing his third Flushing Meadows quarterfinal in four years, made an uncharacteristically poor start, falling behind 6-1, 5-1. The Italian enjoyed a brief surge of form, winning three straight games in the second set, but Ruud served out a two-set lead at the second time of asking.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist once again showed signs of a fightback in the decider - going up an early break. However, failure to serve out the set would prove to be his undoing, as Ruud won the ensuing tiebreak to move within two wins of becoming the World No. 1.

In his press conference, Berrettini said that Ruud would be a deserving World No. 1, as he's having a banner year. The Norwegian reached his first Major final at Roland Garros three months ago (lost to Rafael Nadal) and has played well on both clay and hardcourt.

"He's possibly going to be No. 1 in the world," said Berrettini. "He'll play definitely higher level of tennis. He deserved to win. He deserves the year that he's having, really solid, he played really well on clay obviously but on hard he missed the first slam of the season I remember. Congrats to him, he's having an unbelievable season. Happy for him. He's a good guy."

Ruud will take on the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov for a place in the final.

"He had the best start possible, and I helped him" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini had no qualms admitting that Casper Ruud made a blistering start on Arthur Ashe, and the Italian dug his own grave to help his opponent.

Berrettini made the worst possible start - dropping serve twice to fall behind 5-0 - and never recovered as Ruud closed out the victory after two hours and 35 minutes.

"I think he had the best start possible, and I helped him," said Matteo Berrettini. "He played a really good match, and I played a really bad match. I wasn't feeling my game. I wasn't feeling my mindset. I think he was feeling really good. Congrats to him."

By reaching the last four, Casper Ruud is assured a career-best ranking next week. He's currently third in the Pepperstone live ATP rankings.

