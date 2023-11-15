"Congrats to Jannik Sinner but the crowd killed Novak Djokovic" - Fans react to Italian ending Serb's 19-match win streak in ATP Finals thriller

Jannik Sinner has defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling 2023 ATP Finals clash, prompting tennis fans to share their reactions.

Sinner beat Djokovic in his second Green Group clash on Tuesday, November 14. With the support of the home crowd, the Italian cruised to a magnificent 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) triumph.

With this win, the World No. 4 improved his prospects of reaching the semifinals by moving to the top of his group. He also ended the Serb's incredible 19-match winning streak, which began at the Cincinnati Masters.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the match's outcome. One user was impressed by Jannik Sinner's perseverance against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Forza!!!!!!! Second favorite result of the year after the Wimbledon final!!!! Sinner’s rise continues to be so good!!! That’s a huge win!!!! Great match by both but great to see a player not fold to Djokovic and take it!!!!!" the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another account posted:

"Someone finally beat tiebreakovic in a 3rd set? Holy moly."

Expand Tweet

Another account congratulated the Italian on his victory but claimed that the crowd disrupted the Serb's performance by booing him.

"Congrats to sinner but the crowd killed nole," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic: "Jannik Sinner played his best game and he absolutely deserved to win"

Novak Djokovic hugs Jannik Sinner at the net

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic detailed his loss to Jannik Sinner and dissected the areas of his game where he went wrong. He stated:

"Yeah, he deserved to win because in important moments I wasn't I guess aggressive enough, I wasn't decisive enough. I gave him opportunity to take the control over the points. Yeah, 5-All third set, 15-30, second serve, I was in the rally and should have stepped in and didn't, and he did."

The Serb added that Sinner got a well-deserved victory, for which he deserved many congratulations. He also shared how he complimented the 22-year-old during their interaction on the net.

"You have to just congratulate him. He just played a fantastic match. That's what I told him at the net. I think in the most important moments, he played his best game and he absolutely deserved to win," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will next face Hubert Hurkacz on November 16. The Pole replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had to withdraw from the year-end championship due to a back injury.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis