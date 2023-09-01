"Congratulations on amazing career" - Novak Djokovic comments on John Isner retirement, reflects on American's historic Wimbledon marathon

Novak Djokovic recently congratulated John Isner on his tennis career after the American retired from the sport following his exit from the US Open.

Isner, 38, closed the curtains on a lengthy tennis career after his second-round loss to compatriot Michael Mmoh. The veteran played out a thrilling five-setter against Mmoh, losing the fifth set tie-breaker to end his campaign. The American had also partnered up with Jack Sock in the doubles category, but lost in the first round.

Many fans and other players reacted online to Isner's retirement following his US Open loss. Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to repost a video clip of Isner in actions through the years and congratulated the American on a great career.

"Congratulations John on amazing career," Djokovic wrote.

The Serb's Instagram story

The 23-time Grand Slam winner also shared Wimbledon's Instagram post about Isner's iconic Wimbledon marathon, the longest ever match played in professional tennis.

"Incredible match," the Serb wrote.

The Serb's Instagram story

At the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, Isner was up against Nicolas Mahut in the first round of the tournament. The match lasted over 11 hours and was eventually won by Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68. During the match, the American served over 100 aces.

How has Novak Djokovic fared against John Isner?

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic faced John Isner 12 times on the tour. The World No. 2 comfortably leads their head-to-head 10-2. The two last met in 2019 in Shanghai, with the Serb winning the encounter.

Isner's only wins against Djokovic came in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, the American beat the former World No. 1 in the semifinals of Indian Wells. In 2013, Isner knocked out Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open. The duo never met at a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic, one of the favorites to win the 2023 US Open, will lock horns with Laslo Djere in the third round of the tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has yet to drop a single set at the New York Major.

The 36-year-old defeated Alexandre Muller, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round and bested Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round. The Serb had reclaimed the No. 1 ranking after his first-round win over Muller, but his joy was short-lived afer Carlos Alcaraz quickly returned to the top spot with his win.

