"Congratulations sweet girl" - Paula Badosa, Elina Svitolina, Ons Jabeur, and others react to the news of Belinda Bencic expecting her first child

Belinda Bencic is expecting her first child in a few months and several players, including Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, and Elina Svitolina, have sent their felicitations to the Swiss.

Bencic and her partner Martin Hromkovic, a former soccer player, announced the news on Friday, November 3. The Swiss shared a few pictures with her partner holding newborn booties beside their pet dog, Paula.

Bencic expressed her excitement on the occasion as she wrote on Instagram:

"Expecting our little miracle soon. We can't wait to meet you."

Paula Badosa, Donna Vekic, Marta Kostyuk, and Katie Boulter were the earliest to congratulate the Swiss on the news.

Comments under Bencic's Instagram post

Sorana Cirstea also extended her best wishes to Bencic on the occasion.

"Omg, I am so happy for you. Congratulations sweet girl," Cirstea wrote.

Cirstea conveys her best wishes

Ons Jabeur, who is currently playing at the WTA Finals, and Elina Svitolina also came up with congratulatory messages.

Jabeur congratulates the couple

Svitolina's comment under the post

Bencic has been in a relationship with Hromkovic, also her fitness coach, since November 2018. The couple has since gone public about their relationship, often posting special moments together on social media.

A look into Belinda Bencic's 2023 season

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 US Open

Belinda Bencic began her 2023 season on a great note by winning the title at the Adelaide International 2. She defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 in the summit clash.

Bencic started strong at the Australian Open, claiming straight sets wins against Viktoriya Tomova, Claire Liu, and Camila Giorgi to advance to the fourth round. However, she followed that up with a 5-7, 2-6 loss to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Bencic bounced back at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she defeated Liudmila Samsonova in the final to clinch the second title of the season. After disappointing outings at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, Bencic earned a runner-up finish at the Charleston Open.

At the French Open, the Swiss suffered a first-round defeat against Elina Avanesyan. She then looked promising at Wimbledon where she beat the likes of Katie Swa, Danielle Collins and Magda Linette in the first few rounds. However, the 26-year-old succumbed to a hard-fought defeat against Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Belinda Bencic made a fourth-round exit at the US Open as well, losing to Sorana Cirstea. She was last seen in action at the San Diego Open, where she lost against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opener.