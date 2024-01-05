"Contemporary art" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off his 1986/87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, recently showed off his prized possession - the iconic 1986/87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card.

Ohanian is a voracious collector of sports trading cards and boasts an extensive collection of them, primarily focused on tennis players. His collection includes the remarkable 23-time Grand Slam champion and his wife Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and many others.

Recently, the tech entrepreneur took to social media to share a picture of the highly sought-after 1986/87 Fleer 57 Michael Jordan rookie card. This particular card has received perfect 10s from PSA Authentication and Grading Services, the leading authority in card grading within the industry.

According to Sotheby's, a renowned global broker of fine art, jewelry, and collectibles, this exceptional card holds an estimated value ranging from US $130,000 to $150,000.

Alexis Ohanian deemed the Michael Jordan rookie card to be "contemporary art" and stated that he had added it to his sports trading card collection.

"Contemporary art. I finally add the iconic MJ '86 Fleer to my grail collection. 😤 🎨 ," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

Alexis Ohanian reveals how a video game inspired him to start Reddit

Alexis Ohanian at the Women's Sports Foundation's 2022 Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala

Alexis Ohanian, together with his university roommates Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz, co-founded Reddit in 2005. After leaving Reddit in 2009, Ohanian returned in 2014 as the executive chairman, playing a pivotal role in the company's turnaround. It was during this time that he first met his wife, Serena Williams.

In June 2020, as an act of protest in response to the tragic murder of George Floyd, the tech entrepreneur decided to resign from the company's board. While resigning, he also asked for him to be replaced by a Black candidate.

Last month, the 40-year-old took to social media to share his inspiration behind the creation of Reddit. He revealed that his inspiration to create this social media company stemmed from two sources: the 1993 video game, Doom, and a book titled "Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture" by David Kushner.

"My parents wouldn't let me buy this game...😏 But it still managed to change my life because it got me hooked on learning to code so I could build my own games... Starting with mods... Years later I read Masters of Doom and decided I could start a tech company, too: @Reddit," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Since leaving Reddit, Alexis Ohanian has launched his venture capital foundation, Seven Seven Six (776). In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Alexis Ohanian also co-owns sports teams such as Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).