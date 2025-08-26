Top 5 funniest memes about Carlos Alcaraz’s brother Alvaro ‘ruining’ Spaniard’s hair with ‘disaster’ makeover

Carlos Alcaraz’s shocking new buzzcut sparked a wave of hilarious memes online after his brother Alvaro accidentally gave him the look ahead of the 2025 US Open. Fans flooded social media with jokes, while several tennis personalities also weighed in on the Spaniard’s unexpected hairstyle.Alcaraz shocked the tennis world when he appeared with a buzzcut during training ahead of his first-round clash at the New York Major against Reilly Opelka. Several personalities, including Maria Sharapova and Frances Tiafoe, made their feelings known about the cut.Fortunately for the Spaniard, the haircut mishap did not affect his performance as he clinically defeated the big-serving American 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. After the match, Alcaraz revealed in his press conference that his brother Alvaro had mistakenly used the trimmer, leaving no choice but to go with a buzzcut. Images of a visibly tense Alvaro in the stands soon circulated, and once the story came out, fans quickly connected the dots and turned the moment into a wave of hilarious memes.One fan shared an image of Alvaro's nervous look in the stands and compared his tense expression to a hilarious guilt-related meme.One fan joked that Alcaraz was far too forgiving after his brother’s haircut blunder.Ariana not-so grande🌷🍃🍀 @_prettieinpink_LINKCarlos is actually nicer than me cus if my sibling did this to me, I'm making sure that we show up together with that disaster on both our heads the next dayOne fan shared the image and hilariously captioned it:&quot;face of a man who ruined his brother’s haircut&quot;Another fan shared an image from a different angle and highlighted the alleged guilt, writing:&quot;look at how guilty alvaro looks&quot;A fan joked that whenever they hear about Alvaro &quot;highlights,&quot; they'll now picture this salon scene.Carlos Alcaraz explains his new cut at the US Open after Frances Tiafoe and Maria Sharapova give their take on itCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz’s buzzcut at the US Open caught the eyes of Maria Sharapova and Frances Tiafoe. The American was visibly taken aback. After his own win, he said: &quot;From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it's horrendous... But at the end of the day, it's Carlos, and that's my guy.&quot; He even joked that the hair might make Alcaraz &quot;aerodynamic.&quot; Maria Sharapova had a different take. She called the look &quot;so low maintenance&quot; and admired Alcaraz’s confidence.The Spaniard later broke down the haircut saga himself. Notably, he did not travel with his barber Victor, who usually cuts his hair, so haircut duties fell on his brother Alvaro. However, Alvaro accidentally messed up the machine.&quot;The only way to fix it was to shave it all off, so that's exactly what I did, hence this new cut. Honestly, it's not that bad either, I suppose. Truth is, I don't mind the hair at all, I'm the type of person who thinks it will grow back in just a few days, so it will be fine soon. It just happened that way, that's all,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said.Up next for the Spaniard at the New York Major is a second-round clash against Italy's Mattia Belucci. The 24-year-old defeated Shang Juncheng in the first round after the Chinese retired mid-match.