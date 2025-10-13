"Copycat" - Carlos Alcaraz bleaching his hair to celebrate US Open win gets hilarious response from $8,000,000-worth Hollywood star

Carlos Alcaraz's recent blond haircut received rave reviews from many of his tennis peers last month. Renowned Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult has also given his two cents on the Spaniard's new look, drawing similarities with his own current hairstyle.Following his sixth Major triumph at the US Open, Alcaraz bleached his hair blond to celebrate his success. Having gone completely bald at the beginning of the New York Major, the 22-year-old's new hair color complemented him well enough and has since become a part of tennis world lore.Earlier this week, Nicholas Hoult of Superman, Nosferatu, and X-Men: First Class fame spoke to GQ about a wide array of topics. During their conversation, the $8 million-worth actor (via Celebrity Net Worth) was told about Carlos Alcaraz's blond look, which prompted him to compare it with his own bold platinum blond hair. The 35-year-old also stated tongue-in-cheek that he had inspired the World No. 1's impulsive decision.'He’s (Carlos Alcaraz) bleached his hair? Copycat! I didn’t see. He just won the US Open. He shaved it and then bleached it? I didn’t realize he was such a fan of mine,&quot; Nicolas Hoult tod GQ.While there is no public information on which tennis player Hoult likes the most, he visited the first day of Wimbledon in 2010. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has monopolized the grasscourt Major at SW19 since 2023, winning two back-to-back titles and finishing runner-up earlier this year.What did Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud &amp; others say about Carlos Alcaraz's blond look?Ahead of this year's Laver Cup in San Francisco, Carlos Alcaraz's then-fresh blond haircut was discussed avidly by his fellow ATP Tour players. Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud were seemingly the most enthusiastic about the Spaniard's haircut.&quot;We have an ongoing discussion of what the nickname should be for him. I think silver fox is pretty good,&quot; Ruud said.&quot;We talked about it, he sent me a picture before I saw it. I mean look, a new haircut works. Everytime he has one, he wins the tournament,&quot; Zverev noted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlcaraz's Team World rivals Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka gave much more straightforward comments.&quot;I feel like it was coming. I don't think it's bad, I like it,&quot; Fritz claimed.&quot;He just won US Open, do whatever you want,&quot; Opelka insisted.The six-time Major winner has since ushered in his new look by picking up his 24th career ATP title at the Tokyo Open a few weeks ago. Following his last-minute Shanghai Masters withdrawal, the World No. 1 will next compete at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week.