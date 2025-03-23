Corentin Moutet sends strongly-worded message explaining his side of heated Miami Open altercation with rowdy fan

Corentin Moutet expressed his grief towards the Miami crowd as they displayed what he felt was unpleasant behavior towards him during his match against Alejandro Tabilo on March 22, 2025. The Frenchman lost to his Chilean opponent 7-5, 3-6, 5-7 even after getting a promising start, which ended his run at the Miami Open 2025.

The American crowd cheered for Tabilo throughout the match, putting a lot of pressure on Moutet. This spewed his frustration further, which led him to make mistakes in his game. He also received a penalty and lost a set after having an altercation with the crowd as he refused to continue playing until a spectator from the crowd was removed.

He took to his Instagram stories to write an elaborate post explaining what went down in the match and why he reacted the way he did. He highlighted the constant jeering he faced from the public.

"From the first point, the public was hostile: deliberate noise between my services, whistles, insults, provocative gestures..." he said.

He also elaborated that his outburst was due to a spectator flipping him off during the match.

"Someone gave me the finger. I felt that this exceeded the limits of what an athlete should accept on a field. So I asked the umpire to remove this person before resuming play," he added. (translated from French)

Corentin Moutet further said that this behavior from the crowd, followed by insults and criticism online really affected him but he will strive to maintain his integrity for the sake of the sport in the future.

Corentin Moutet's verbal spat with Alexander Bublik during Arizona Tennis Classic

Corentin Moutet at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Corentin Moutet also engaged in a verbal spat with Alexander Bublik during quarterfinals of the 2025 Arizona Tennis Classic. The match began normally with both the players putting their best foot forward to win.

But things started getting tense as the match progressed. In a video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), an instance was caught where Bublik was ready to serve but Moutet was not ready which led the players to engage in a heated exchange.

"I am not ready," Moutet said.

"I don't give a s**t," Bublik replied.

The match was a hard fought one as both players gave their best. Ultimately Bublik won the clash 6-2, 7-6(4), 7-5 but eventually lost the final to Joao Fonseca.

