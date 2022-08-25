"Could be 1st round, or she could actually make a run; depends on the crowd" - John McEnroe believes fans could play role in Serena Williams’ performance at US Open

John McEnroe expected the partisan home crowd to play a big role in how Serena Williams performs at the US Open, which begins on August 29. All eyes are on the American veteran after she announced her plans to retire from the sport earlier this month.

Williams hasn't made an impact since returning to action from a year-long injury-enforced absence. She lost in the opening rounds at the Wimbledon Championships (to Harmony Tan) and at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (to Emma Raducanu).

The 40-year-old's only singles victory came in the first round of the Canadian Open, where she beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets. She exited in the next round, losing 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic.

Despite not having form and momentum on her side, Jon McEnroe believes that she should not be written off just yet as the crowd could play a big part in how she performs.

“Could be first round, or she could actually make a run. Depends on the crowd. Sometimes when you’re not playing well you sort of feel like the crowd doesn’t get you’re struggling. It depends on how she reacts to that if things aren’t going well or the way she anticipates,” McEnroe told New York Post.

While it also depends on who her opponents will be, the seven-time Slam champion stated that her age might also come into play.

“It obviously depends on who she’s playing. Anything could happen. It’s so wide open. At the moment, obviously we know she can hit shots but it’s going to be how well can she play some defense, recover and move. That’s the part that gets tougher as you get older,” he added.

With her retirement around the corner, he also took time to speak glowingly of Williams’ career.

“That all you need to say about Serena is that she’s put herself in that pantheon of GOATs. She’s up there with Billie Jean King. You mentioned Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady. That’s where Serena is,’’ he stated.

Martina Navratilova unsure of Serena Williams' chances at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams last won the US Open trophy in 2014.

Martina Navratilova, on the other hand, believes that Serena Williams will not have a fairy-tale ending to her career at the US Open. The former World No. 1 stated that she doesn't believe she will pull off a miracle in New York.

“Emotions can only carry you so far, I don't see a Cinderella happy ending where she [Serena Williams] wins the tournament. The way she has looked it doesn't look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament,” Navratilova told Reuters.

“And with the stress of knowing this is likely your last tournament it doesn't help. But if anyone can overcome it would be Serena,” she added.

