"Could've chosen a platform not run by a blatant white supremacist" - Fans call out Venus & Serena Williams for hosting podcast on Elon Musk's X

Venus and Serena Williams are all set to debut their very own podcast, Stockton Street, on X (formerly Twitter), the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform. However, the sisters' decision to collaborate with X for launching the podcast hasn't gone down well with several fans.Stockton Street is slated to release episodes bi-weekly, with the first one set for a Wednesday, September 17 launch. The sisters filmed the podcast's first episode on the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, in the buildup to this year's US Open.Serena and Venus Williams launching biweekly podcast on X byu/PrincessBananas85 intennisFans on Reddit who have objected to X being the host platform for Venus and Serena Williams' podcast have cited owner Elon Musk's 'far-right white supremacist' attitude as a reason behind their disapproval. Musk has repeatedly been called out by critics for using the platform for spreading misinformation and stirring up sociopolitical controversies, both in the USA and abroad. He also leveraged X heavily to garner support for Donald Trump for the 2024 US Presidential elections, which played an instrumental role in Trump becoming President for the second time.&quot;Could've chosen a platform not run by a blatant far-right white supremacist,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The tennis media is so soft they haven't even attempted to once ask them about Musk. Everyone is just meant to ignore the fact they're working with a drug addled, far right psycho,&quot; commented another.&quot;Of all the f**king places to do it on, they choose X What a shame,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Rich people don't care where the money comes from,&quot; opined one.&quot;Why on X tho? Some kind of deal? I feel like it would find greater success elsewhere,&quot; another added.&quot;Do people actually listen to podcasts on X, it's just not a platform I could imagine listening to something on, it wouldn't occur to me to do so,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;There’s a lot to unpack&quot;, &quot;Real opportunity to do something that we’ve been trying to do&quot; - Venus &amp; Serena Williams on upcoming podcastSerena Williams (left) and Venus Williams (right) at the Viva Technology show in Paris in May 2024 (Source: Getty)Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter about what the Stockton Street podcast will be all about, former WTA No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion Venus Williams said:&quot;I think a lot of people have wondered, and I talk about this in the first episode, ‘Do we really actually like each other, because we have to play each other? Do you hate each other? Do you talk to each other?’ There’s so much in our relationship that we get to share that we never have before. There’s a lot to unpack.&quot; Fellow former No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, Venus' younger sister, also chimed in, saying:&quot;As much as she’s my sister, she’s also my opponent, and you can’t be as open as you want to be. So this a real opportunity to do something that we’ve been trying to do, and also just a discovery thing as well.&quot;Serena Williams bid an emotional farewell to her illustrious tennis-playing career at the 2022 US Open after suffering a third-round upset at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic. Her elder sister Venus though, continues to play, albeit not very frequently. She most recently featured in the North American summer hardcourt swing, appearing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open as well.