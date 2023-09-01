"Couldn’t agree more" - Novak Djokovic's high praise of "warrior" Iga Swiatek earns Lindsey Vonn's appreciation

Novak Djokovic's high praise for Polish star Iga Swiatek caught the attention of alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, who reacted to the Serb's comments on social media.

Djokovic recently squared off against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of the 2023 US Open. He initially experienced some resistance from the Spaniard but eventually won with a straight-set scoreline of 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday, August 30.

In a post-match press conference, the 36-year-old heaped praise on "warrior" Iga Swiatek and complimented her "champion mindset." He also highlighted the Polish star's athleticism and down-to-earth nature.

"Maybe she's too humble to say this, but she's got a great fighting spirit. She's a warrior, she goes out there and doesn't give a single game. I really like that kind of champion spirit and mindset," said Djokovic.

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn later took notice of Djokovic's remarks about Swiatek, prompting her to appreciate the tennis star's kind words. In a tweet, Vonn acknowledged the 23-time Grand Slam champion's comments and agreed with his insight.

"Couldn’t agree more!!" wrote Lindsey Vonn.

United States' Lindsey Vonn is a former alpine ski racer. The 38-year-old is the only American woman to clinch an Olympic downhill gold and four World Cup overall titles.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek secured a spot in the third round of the US Open, beating Daria Saville in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The four-time Grand Slam champion will lock horns with Kaja Juvan at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday, 1 September, in the third round.

Novak Djokovic to take on compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open

Novak Djokovic moved to the third round of the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face fellow Serbian professional Laslo Djere in the US Open third round on Friday, September 1.

Djere eased past Brandon Nakashima's challenge in the first round before getting the better of Frenchman Hugo Gaston with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 victory in his next matchup.

When asked about Laslo Djere in a post-match press conference, Djokovic said he admires the 32nd seed's humble nature and work ethic. The 36-year-old also acknowledged his dedication to the game.

"He's, as I said, a very nice guy, very humble. Just very quiet, you know. Just goes about his things. You know, works as hard as anybody and tries his best. You know, he's really dedicated to the game. You know, I really like him as a person and as a player, as well," he said.

