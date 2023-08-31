After his second round win at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic responded to Iga Swiatek's comments about him and Carlos Alcaraz and complimented the Pole for her fighting spirit.

Djokovic encountered a few challenges in the initial set but ultimately sailed to victory against Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles with a score of 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round on Wednesday, August 30.

Despite grappling with early inaccuracies on his first serve, the 36-year-old showcased his prowess by unleashing an impressive 35 winners, steadily eroding his opponent's defense.

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic shared his thoughts on Iga Swiatek after the Pole's remarks about him and Alcaraz. The Serb complimented Swiatek, highlighting her impressive fighting spirit and her down-to-earth humble nature.

"Well, Iga has been dominating the women's game last couple of years, multiple Grand Slam winner. I love her, you know, devotion, dedication. Also, you know, maybe she's too humble to say, too modest to say, but she's got a great fighting spirit, no doubt," he said.

Djokovic also referred to Swiatek as a warrior, saying that potentially having the most bagels in women's tennis for the last few years simply reflects how serious and professional she is.

"She's a warrior, goes out there and, you know, doesn't give a single game. Actually, she has probably the most bagels of anyone in women's tennis the last few years," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

"It speaks about how seriously and professionally she's taking every single point and game on the court. So that's very admirable. I really like that kind of champion spirit and mindset," he added.

Novak Djokovic will square off against compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 US Open Tennis.

Novak Djokovic will take on fellow Serb Laslo Djere in the third round on Friday, September 1. Djere breezed through his match against Frenchman Hugo Gaston with a commanding 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 victory to secure his spot in the third round.

When asked about Laslo Djere, Djokovic stated that the 28-year-old is a very nice person who works very hard and is very dedicated to the game. He also described Djere as humble and stated that he admires him as a player.

"He's, as I said, a very nice guy, very humble. Just very quiet, you know. Just goes about his things. You know, works as hard as anybody and tries his best. You know, he's really dedicated to the game. You know, I really like him as a person and as a player, as well," he said.

