"Couldn't have been more perfect for Jannik Sinner" - Andy Roddick makes his feelings known on 'timing' of Italian's doping ban

Andy Roddick has suggested that the timing of Jannik Sinner's ban is ideal for the Italian in terms of not missing out on Grand Slams and not being affected significantly on the rankings front. Sinner is set to miss four ATP Masters 1000 events while serving his suspension, but will be back in time for the Italian Open in the buildup to Roland Garros.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, the 2003 US Open champion stated that he would have been greatly disappointed had the reigning World No. 1 been banned for a year or two. WADA initially sought a one-to-two-year ban for Sinner, citing the Italian's responsibility for his team members' actions in his controversial Clostebol contamination case.

"I would have been pretty broken-hearted for tennis and for Sinner had it been a year or two years, which is what he was staring at with this trial. There were all signs pointing towards of it being a minimum of a year. That felt excessive to me," Roddick said. (at 6:08)

The American former No. 1 went on to express his agreement with the three-month ban agreed upon between Jannik Sinner and WADA. Roddick also claimed that sources close to him have told him that it was WADA that reached out to Sinner to put the entire controversy to bed and do away with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing in April. However, according to Roddick, the ban's timing is perfect as far as the Italian is concerned.

"Three months doesn't feel excessive to me. The timing couldn't have been more perfect for Sinner. I know for a fact through sources that I've been close to here, I know for a fact WADA went to Sinner for a deal," Roddick added.

Despite thinking of the ban's timing as something favorable for Sinner, Roddick has maintained his stance on the subject of the Italian's innocence.

"I don't think Jannik Sinner knowingly cheated" - Andy Roddick

In Picture: Jannik Sinner with the 2025 Australian Open men's singles trophy (Source: Getty)

Andy Roddick is one of several prominent names in tennis to have stood by Jannik Sinner throughout the Italian's doping fiasco. On more than one occasion, Roddick has opined that according to him, Sinner didn't intentionally consume Clostebol, the performance-enhancing agent that the Italian tested positive for on two occasions around the time of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 2003 US Open champion recently echoed his previous thoughts on his podcast, saying:

"Listen, I say this up front, I don’t think Sinner knowingly cheated, I don’t think he intentionally did. I think his trainer f***ed up in epic ways, but we are responsible for what our teams do. That is why we are here at a suspension. Not because we found Sinner at fault, not because he was knowingly doing anything, but because we are responsible for our teams."

Roddick's belief of Sinner's innocence though, hasn't gone down well with Nick Kyrgios, who repeatedly called for a lengthy suspension and was appalled by the three-month ban eventually accepted by the Italian.

