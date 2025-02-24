"Cowards": Martina Navratilova slams England cricket board for not boycotting Champions Trophy match vs Afghanistan amid Taliban's oppression of women

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has voiced her strong support for feminist activist Jean Hatchet's call to boycott the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Afghanistan. Navratilova condemned the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for not taking a firm stand against the Taliban’s oppressive policies towards women.

Feminist activist and writer Jean Hatchet recently called for the ECB to boycott the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Afghanistan, scheduled for February 26, 2025, in Lahore, Pakistan. She highlights the lack of criticism toward the Taliban for their severe abuse of women and the minimal media scrutiny of Afghanistan's participation in international cricket.

"It is 3 days until England v Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy. The Taliban are not being criticised for their gross daily abuses of women. Their team are playing largely uncriticised in the press. We call again for England and Wales Cricket Board to boycott the match and we will protest against them on 25th Feb. 4pm. Grace gate entrance. Lords. London," Hatchet wrote.

Martina Navratilova has expressed strong support for Hatchet's call to boycott the match. Navratilova shared Hatchet's post on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

"Cowards. Cowards for not standing up for women in Afghanistan."

Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, they have imposed stringent restrictions on women's rights, effectively erasing women from public life. Women are barred from secondary and higher education, prohibited from working in most sectors and restricted from public spaces such as parks and gyms.

Martina Navratilova slammed ICC over alleged discrimination against Afghan women’s cricket team

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova called out the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s male-led leadership for prioritizing male athletes while neglecting Afghanistan’s women’s cricket team.

In June 2024, journalist Raf Nicholson condemned the ICC for allowing Afghanistan’s men’s team to train internationally while the women’s team was completely barred from competition.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion reinforced Nicholson’s concerns by sharing her tweet and condemning the ICC for perpetuating gender inequality.

"Shame on all these men who keep giving male athletes every advantage possible denying same for women athletes," Martina Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Under the Taliban rule, Afghanistan remains the only ICC full member nation without an active women’s cricket team, as the regime has prohibited women from playing in international cricket competitions.

