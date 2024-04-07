Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, and many other players on the ATP Tour made predictions for the European clay court season sparking a discussion among fans.

The 2024 European clay court has kicked off at the Estoril Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters qualifiers. Ahead of the season moving in full swing, the ATP tour asked players on the tour to make predictions for the upcoming clay season. The video featured the likes of Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Christopher Eubanks, Sebastian Baez, and Arthur Fils.

Carlos Alcaraz was tipped by Djokovic, Eubanks, Fils and Ruud to have the most succesful clay season while Holger Rune picked Rafael Nadal. Sebastian Baez, on the other hand, touted Jannik Sinner to excel on clay.

Capser Ruud was the only player to mention Djokovic when asked who would win the Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. Sinner, Nadal and Alcaraz were the players who were mentioned when asked who would have a Madrid-Rome double.

The predictions made by the players sparked a discussion among the fans who had mixed reactions to the responses. One of the fans felt that players had begun counting Djokovic out, but had faith in the Serb to prove everyone wrong.

"Crazy how everyone is counting out Novak already. Guess he’ll have to prove them all wrong, again…"

Another fan was impressed that Casper Ruud almost named himself in some of these predictions which the Norwegian usually shies away from. They were happy to see the growth in Ruud's confidence.

"Casper almost saying himself!!! The growth," the fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

"Not him claiming another child," A fan said alluding to Djokovic saying Joao Fonseca reminded him of himself.

"The question was: "Make a bold prediction about yourself," said another fan sharing an image of the Serb predicting passing two rounds at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"I definitely wouldn’t mind seeing Casper win RG if Novak doesn’t…..," A fan chimed in.

"Rafa? when were these questions asked? I know he is the king of clay and all but his body is refusing to cooperate. I think Zverev might win MC. Love Novak's sense of humour here," A fan predicted.

"Predictions for clay season. Try not to mention Carlos Alcaraz. Rune: easy peasy," A fan mentioned Rune's lack of mentioning Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud are in the same half of the Monte-Carlos Masters draw

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud

The 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters draws has been unveiled. Last year's French Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud find themselves in the top half of the draw.

Their half also features defending champion Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and 2023 semifinalist Taylor Fritz, among other players. The Serb and the Norwegian could meet in the semi-finals if they both manage to get that far.

Djokovic hasn't gone past the semifinals in Monte-Carlo since his title win in 2015. In his last three appearances at the Masters 1000 event, the Serb could not make it past the third round.

