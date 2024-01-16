"Crikey!" - Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and other players at Australian Open give their Aussie accent a go

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and other players competing at the 2024 Australian Open enjoyed a brief respite from their grueling schedules. The players attempted a few catchphrases in an Aussie accent with some hilarious results.

In a short clip posted by the Tennis Channel on social media, the players were asked to say three quintessential Australian phrases - 'Crikey', 'G'day mate', and 'Fair dinkum'.

Naomi Osaka blurted out "Oh God" while Ben Shelton put his hand to his forehead after hearing the challenge. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka gave confused smiles at 'Fair Dinkum', which the host later explained is slang for 'True' or 'Really!'.

"Crikey! Who did it best?" the Tennis Channel captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the players having a go at the Australian accent in the video below:

Carlos Alcaraz made sincere efforts to lose his heavy Spanish accent in favor of the one spoken Down Under, ultimately bursting into laughter. Compatriots Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev had some fun moments repeating the phrases in their Russian accents in an attempt to do better, sounding the same every time.

Emma Raducanu lost most of her British touch getting "Crickey" almost spot on. Fans reacted to the clip with some pronouncing Stefanos Tsitsipas and Emma Raducanu to be close winners.

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for Australian Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up to begin his 2024 Australian Open campaign in pursuit of his third Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard last played in the 2022 edition of the Major. He defeated Alejandro Tabilo and Dusan Lajovic in straight sets in the first and second rounds, respectively. However, he lost to Matteo Berrettini in a five-set battle in the third round. Berrettini later lost to the eventual winner, Rafael Nadal, in the semifinals.

Alcaraz withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open due to a hamstring injury. However, with a Wimbledon title and a World No. 2 finish last season, the 20-year-old will be looking forward to a successful run at the Melbourne Major this year.

In a press conference, Alcaraz spoke about a potential encounter with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the Grand Slam event.

“I mean, it's an extra motivation for me. I'm an ambitious guy,” Alcaraz said. “I always want to play against the best players in the world to see what is my level. Obviously, it's a good test, playing against him in the places or in the tournament that he's almost unbeaten," he said. [at 7:07]

“I’m looking for reaching the final and hopefully playing a final against him. It would be great, obviously. But knowing those stats, it's an extra motivation, for sure,” he added.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets in the Wimbledon final last year.