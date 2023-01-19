"Cruise section for Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans react to bottom quarter of men's draw falling apart after the second round at Australian Open 2023

With Casper Ruud's defeat to Jenson Brooksby, a player outside the top 20 in the rankings will reach the semifinals from his section at the Australian Open.

The second seed followed Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Diego Schwartzman to bow out of the first Grand Slam of the year on Day 4. Ruud's loss has made the bottom section quite open.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg revealed that young players like Brooksby, Michael Mmoh, J.J. Wolf, and experienced players like Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut have a very good opportunity to make a deep run at the tournament.

Tennis fans on social media too recognized the open nature of the section, with many predicting an easy path for Novak Djokovic to capture his 10th title at the Australian Open.

"Cruise section for Novak he couldn’t dream of a better draw," said a fan.

Another fan mentioned that it was a good opportunity for Australian players Alexie Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis to make their way into the second week.

"Fair to say Popyrin and Kokkinakiss will fancy their chances if kokk can beat Murray today," another fan tweeted.

Michael @Michael_J0904 @BenRothenberg @kobeowns fair to say Popyrin and kokkinakis will fancy their chances if kokk can beat Murray today @BenRothenberg @kobeowns fair to say Popyrin and kokkinakis will fancy their chances if kokk can beat Murray today

Here are some more reactions:

Bryce Parker @bryce_parker26 @BenRothenberg Djokovic path to an AO final gets a lot easier @BenRothenberg Djokovic path to an AO final gets a lot easier

kourosh @qharoche @BenRothenberg A Djokovic-Murray semifinal could be very nice @BenRothenberg A Djokovic-Murray semifinal could be very nice

🐻 🇦🇷 @Ngqah5 @BenRothenberg Kokk must fancy his chances if he keeps playing the way he is @BenRothenberg Kokk must fancy his chances if he keeps playing the way he is

jeansimon @jeansim79764913 @BenRothenberg Bautista Agut vs winner of Murray/ Kokki is the best bet @BenRothenberg Bautista Agut vs winner of Murray/ Kokki is the best bet

"We've been working really, really hard also physically" - Alexei Popyrin after defeating Taylor Fritz at Australian Open 2023

Alexei Popyrin celebrates match point in their round two singles match against Taylor Fritz

Alexei Popyrin defeated eighth seed, Taylor Fritz 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 to move into the third round of the Australian Open.

In his post-match press conference, the Aussie revealed that he was happy to see the hard work that he put in, being paid off.

"I think it's everything. Just the type of work. Mentally a little bit. We've been working really, really hard also physically. But I think, yeah, you're right, it's mostly mental. Just knowing that I went through last year, and it wasn't great, and knowing that I came through it all right," Popyrin said.

He pointed out that winning against Fritz was really emotional for him and also thanked the fans for cheering for him throughout the encounter.

"Yeah, just to have the crowd chanting your name, playing a match like that, winning against a player like Taylor, for me it was really, really big, really emotional, especially after the year I had last year," he added.

The Aussie will face American rising star Ben Shelton in the third round on Saturday (January 21) for a place in the Round of 16 at the Australian Open.

