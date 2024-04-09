Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently revealed the details of her dinner date with the American following his exit from the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Riddle, 26, is a social media and fashion influencer based in Los Angeles. She has carved out a unique niche for herself by seamlessly blending her love for tennis with her passion for fashion. She is a familiar face in the crowd at tennis matches, supporting Fritz during his matches all around the world.

Currently, Fritz is in Monaco, competing in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He had a disappointing start to his singles campaign, losing to Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. Following his loss to the Italian, Fritz has teamed up with Holger Rune for the doubles event, marking their second appearance together in Monte-Carlo after reaching the quarter-finals last year.

In their first-round match, Fritz and Rune secured a convincing victory over Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer with scores of 6-3, 6-3. They will go up against the duo of Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the next round.

Following Fritz's successful start in the doubles event, he and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, enjoyed a celebratory dinner together. Riddle took to social media to share some amusing anecdotes about Fritz, like his curiosity about podcasts despite never having listened to one, his belief that black bed sheets help him sleep better, and his confusion over the hype surrounding a solar eclipse.

Riddle also revealed her boyfriend's impressive appetite, revealing how he polished off an entire bread basket before ordering three full-sized portions of pasta.

"Dinner with Taylor [Fritz] tonight: first thing he asked when we sat down was if I've listened to any good podcasts lately (has never listened to a podcast in his life) *Convincing me he sleeps better if the bedsheets are the color black.* "Why is everyone talking about an eclipse." Crushed the bread basket then ordered 3 full sized pastas," Riddle captioned her Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on difficulties she faced walking in heels at the Monte-Carlo Masters: "I literally faceplanted into this bush"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle recently shared a humorous problem she experienced while in Monaco for the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Riddle took to social media to recount how she underestimated the challenging terrain of Monte-Carlo, opting to wear kitten heels to navigate the steep hills and stairs. However, she soon discovered that the grates scattered throughout the area were her downfall - quite literally. Her kitten heels got stuck in the grates, causing her to face-plant into a nearby bush.

"The site at Monte Carlo is so hard to walk around at because it's all stairs/really steep hills so I was like 'Ok - can only wear little kitten heels and I'll be fine.' What I learned the hard way today was around the grounds there are these grates that your heels will go right through and I literally faceplanted into this bush," Riddle wrote on her Instagram story.

Despite her best efforts to grab onto Matteo Arnaldi's girlfriend, Mia Savio, to prevent her fall, Riddle's attempt was futile, and she ended up tumbling to the ground.

"Tried to grab @miasavio on the way down to save me. Failed. Went completely horizontal into the vegetation. So just a tip to the girlies wear thick bottomed heels," she added.

