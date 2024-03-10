In Pictures: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle flaunts her dazzling new jewelry collection in latest photoshoot

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently showed off her stunning new jewelry collection in a photoshoot.

Riddle, 26, is a Los Angeles-based social media influencer who has established a name for herself in the tennis community due to her love for the sport and her unique ability to blend fashion with tennis. She is more often than not spotted in the players' box, cheering on Fritz.

Recently, Riddle announced a partnership with '8 Other Reasons', an original Australian accessories brand that offers designer jewelry, bags, and accessories. She took to social media to showcase a series of photos from the brand photoshoot, featuring herself adorned in the brand's jewelry. According to her post, the accessories promise to be "hypoallergenic, lead-free, and nickel-free."

In one image, Riddle is seen showcasing a stunning red stone designer necklace, paired with chunky gold earrings, bangles, and bracelets. Another photo captures her in a cricket cardigan, adorned with two stone-studded necklaces and matching gold earrings.

In a different look, Riddle dons a little black dress paired with white stockings, accessorized with a pearl multistrand choker featuring a large red stone centerpiece. She also poses near the net on a tennis court, showcasing a signature earring.

Throughout all of Morgan Riddle's looks, she is seen sporting sleek black sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensembles.

"morgan riddle x @8otherreasons 🪞✨🎞️🩰 i had so much fun working on this collection to curate fun and elegant pieces. crafted from base metal stainless steel, 22 KT plated, hypoallergenic, lead-free, and nickel-free—each piece embodies the perfect blend of style and everyday wearability. hope you guys love 🤍#8ORbabe," Riddle captioned her Instagram post.

Morgan Riddle has previously collaborated with the women-owned jewelry brand, Lottie NYC, to launch a tennis-themed jewelry line before the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The line included tennis necklaces and bracelets, showcasing unique and elegant designs inspired by the sport.

Taylor Fritz will face Sebastian Baez at Indian Wells 3R

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Taylor Fritz kicked off his campaign at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on the back of a title win at the Delray Beach Open. Fritz made a strong start at Tennis Paradise by securing a straight-sets victory over Chilean Alejandro Tabilo with a score of 7-6(2), 6-2 in the second round.

Fritz, won the Indian Wells Masters in 2022, will next go up against Argentine Sebastian Baez in the next round. Baez earned his spot in the third round by defeating Italian wildcard Fabio Fognini with scores of 7-5, 6-3.

In addition to his singles campaign, Fritz will also be competing in the doubles event at the tournament alongside Jiri Lehecka. Their first match will see them go up against the American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons.