"Daddy-Daughter day" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable weekend images alongside daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' popularity knows no bounds. The tennis star, who decided to evolve away from the sport following the 2022 US Open, still manages to keep her fans engaged by various means.

Williams recently authored a children's picture book inspired by a doll that belonged to her daughter Olympia. The five-year-old has an enviable social media following, as is evident from the reactions to her pictures and videos that are consistently posted by her dad, Alexis Ohanian.

The latest tweet put out by Serena Williams' husband captures the bond between the father-daughter duo, who could be seen celebrating a fun Sunday together.

Sunday Funday. Daddy-Daughter day," Ohanian captioned the post.

The picture of Olympia and her dad relishing a meal together prompted one fan to ask Ohanian if he kept albums with developed family photographs.

Another admirer described the upbeat image of the two tucking into some delectable dishes as "cute."

An earlier video posted to Twitter by the Reddit co-founder left no room for doubt that he and Olympia did indeed have an exciting Sunday.

Olympia came up with an idea for tie-dye pancake - I didn't nail the execution but it gave an idea for next weekend. Also made a cute pineapple because she's obsessed with the little ones we're growing on the farm," Ohanian captioned the video.

Despite Ohanian's assertion that he didn't nail the execution of the tie-die pancake, users on Twitter lauded the creative effort and also provided tips on how to improve the final product.

This is creative and it looks fun too!" a user wrote.

"My technique for tie-dye is to use plain batter, then add few drops of different colors and use toothpicks to gently stir it around the canvas. Plain on one side and then magic underneath. (Also, crushed skittles or pop rocks for flavor.)" another user suggested.

The D.A.R.E shirt - Serena Williams' husband takes indirect swipe at Simona Halep

Simona Halep, who is in the midst of controversy after being provisionally suspended following a doping test, has received plenty of support from the tennis community. Her former coach Darren Cahill and commentator Rennae Stubbs were the latest to come to her defense, saying that the Romanian would never knowingly take a banned substance.

Halep, who defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, was however indirectly targeted by the tennis star's husband Alexis Ohanian, who posted an image of himself watching his wife take on Maria Sharapova in the first round of the US Open the same year.

Ohanian had worn a D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) shirt to the match, which he unbuttoned when Sharapova, who had failed a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open, lost the encounter in straight sets.

With a caption that read, "What are you wearing for Halloween this year??", Ohanian tweeted an image of himself watching the 2019 US Open match after Halep was provisionally suspended on charges of taking Roxadustat, a substance banned by WADA.

