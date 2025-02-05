Dallas Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles & doubles predictions ft. Ben Shelton/ Horacio Zeballos vs Rinki Hijikata/ Alex Michelsen

The 2025 Dallas Open, comprising a strong field is now underway. Some top-ranked players are competing at this year's indoor hardcourt event, which is part of the ATP 500 series.

On Day 3 of the event, top seed Taylor Fritz will begin his campaign against Arthur Rinderknech. Other home favorites in action include Brandon Nakashima, Reilly Opelka, and Michael Mmoh. Former Top 10 players such as Denis Shapovalov and Kei Nishikori will also begin their campaigns.

The day will also feature doubles matches, headlined by Ben Shelton. Let us take a look at the matches scheduled for Day 3 at the Dallas Open.

#3 Yunchaokete Bu vs Jaume Munar

In Picture: Yunchaokete Bu (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Dallas Open will feature Yunchaokete Bu of China taking on Spain's Jame Munar. Bu's 2025 season did not begin on a good note as he experienced three successive first-round exits at the Hong Kong Open, ASB Classic, and the Australian Open. However, the Chinese player reached the quarterfinal at the Open Occitanie, eventually losing 3-6, 4-6 to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jaume Munar, on the other hand, has started the 2025 season with decent performances. He reached the semifinal at the Hong Kong Open, eventually losing to Alexander Muller. At the Australian Open, the Spaniard lost in the first round but put up a good fight in a five-set thriller against sixth-seed Casper Ruud.

These players will be squaring off for the first time on the ATP Tour. Given that he has already made a hard-court semifinal this season, Munar will have a slight advantage going into the match.

Predicted winner- Jaume Munar

#2 Roberto Carballes Baena vs Michael Mmoh

In Picture: Roberto Carballes Baena (Getty)

Roberto Carballes Baena will begin his campaign at the 2025 Dallas Open against home favorite Michael Mmoh in the first round. Baena has had some decent results in 2025. He reached the quarterfinal at the ASB Classic, losing to Zizou Bergs, and also had an impressive third-round run at the Australian Open, eventually losing to Tommy Paul in straight sets.

Meanwhile, for Michael Mmoh, the Dallas Open is the first ATP event that he is playing in 2025. The American player played at the Cleveland Challenger, losing to Elliot Spizzirri in the second round. However, in Dallas, Mmoh secured wins over Tristan Boyer and Georgi Georgiev in the qualifiers to enter the main draw.

This will be the first meeting between Baena and Mmoh. The Spaniard being the more in-form player will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Roberto Carballes Baena

#1 Ben Shelton/ Horacio Zeballos vs Rinki Hijikata/ Alex Michelsen

In Picture: Horacio Zeballos (Getty)

The fourth seed in the singles, Ben Shelton will begin his doubles campaign at the 2025 Dallas campaign alongside former Doubles No.1 Horacio Zeballos. Shelton has yet to win a doubles title whereas Zeballos is a three-time Grand Slam Finalist. The Argentine is coming after a doubles win in Argentina's Davis Cup tie against Norway.

This will be the first time Rinki Hijikata and Alex Michelsen will be teaming up for doubles on the ATP Tour. While Micheslen has yet to earn his credentials in doubles, Hijikata is a Grand Slam doubles champion, having won the 2023 Australian Open alongside Jason Kubler. Hijikata is the defending runner-up at Dallas, having reached the event's final in 2024 alongside William Blumberg.

The team of Shelton and Zeballos will be the favorites to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ben Shelton/ Horacio Zeballos

