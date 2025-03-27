Danielle Collins draws 4-word reaction from Chris Evert after major personal update involving a wounded dog

Danielle Collins received praise from Chris Evert after she shared an update about rescuing a dog from Miami. Collins was competing at the Miami Open, where her bid to retain her title ended in the round of 16 with defeat to Aryna Sabalenka.

Collins, who peaked at World No. 7 in the WTA singles rankings, had an underwhelming campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, but showed glimpses of her quality in Miami before her defeat to the top ranked player in women's tennis.

After her defeat to Sabalenka at the Miami Open, Collins walked home with a furry friend. The 31-year-old spotted a dog curled up on the streets of Miami after being hit by a car. She jumped into action and rushed him to the vet.

In a recent update, Danielle Collins shared that the dog, lovingly called Crash, has been recovering, and she has officially adopted him.

"Crash is recovering and finally out of the hospital after five days on oxygen support. His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he's definitely enjoying all the love he's receiving. He's curious, affectionate and grateful for a second chance at life.... I'm just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed. I've officially adopted him. Once he finishes recovering he'll be attending school," she wrote on X.

The drew the attention of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, who extended her support and wrote:

"So kind of you!"

Danielle Collins once shared how playing at the Miami Open quarterfinals against Venus Williams was a breakthrough in her career

Danielle Collins playing at the Miami Open 2018 - Day 11 - (Source: Getty)

Danielle Collins had a stellar collegiate career and started at the University of Florida in 2012 before transferring to Virginia, where she continued to compete till 2016. The Grand Slam finalist turned professional in mid-2016, racking up four singles titles on the ITF circuit.

Her breakthrough came in 2018, the year she won her first WTA Tour match at Indian Wells. She then blazed through the qualifying rounds and faced Venus Williams in the quarterfinals. Reflecting on the monumental moment, she once revealed what it meant for her to square off against the legendary Williams.

"The quarterfinals against Venus Williams at the Miami Open, my home tournament. It was my breakthrough year, 2018, and it was just surreal. I remember seeing Venus and Serena [Williams] in the locker room and talking to them, and I think I had tears in my eyes. And then to go out on court playing against Venus in a huge stadium, with my friends and family there, was such an amazing experience.” (via The Guardian in August 2024)

Danielle Collins won the Miami Open title in 2024, recording her inaugural WTA 1000 title.

