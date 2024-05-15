Danielle Collins' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Italian Open 2024, SF

Danielle Collins continued her successful 2024 season after moving into the 2024 Italian Open semifinal. She improved her season’s win-loss season to an impressive 32-8.

The American, however, will face her biggest test in the Italian capital when she takes on World No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion for a spot in the summit clash.

A win in the highly anticipated semifinal will seal Collins’ return into the top-10 of the world rankings. Against a player who plays a gung-ho brand of tennis, not much different from her own, however, things will not come easy.

Where is Danielle Collins playing?

Collins is currently playing at the 2024 Italian Open, which is a part of the WTA 1000 series and the last big tournament leading up to the season's second Grand Slam — the French Open. It is hosted at the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome, Italy.

Former Italian Open winners include Iga Swiatek, Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Steffi Graf and Venus Williams. The total prize money for this year's edition is $5,509,771, while the winner will also walk away with 900 ranking points.

Who is Danielle Collins playing against?

Collins will lock horns with Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday (May 17).

The American ousted Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals, prevailing in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. She has been in top form all week and is yet to drop a set.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has had to battle her way past a couple of tough opponents. The Belarusian was pushed to three sets in her opener against Katie Volynets before being forced to save a couple of match points against Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

She was in control of her last contest, coming through 6-2, 6-4 against Jelena Ostapenko in straightforward fashion.

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

Fixture: (13) Danielle Collins vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Semifinal)

Date: May 17, 2024

Time: Not before 8.30 pm (Centre Court)

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka match streaming details

Collins beat Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinal.

The Italian Open 2024 semifinal encounter will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.