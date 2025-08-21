Danielle Collins reveals US Open mixed doubles champion Sara Errani & Andrea Vavassori's 'secret' to win after losing to them

The former World No. 7 Danielle Collins has recently revealed the winning formula of the Italian duo, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, while hilariously highlighting their training session. Collins' comment came after she was knocked out by Errani and Vavassori in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles on Thursday, August 21.The St. Petersburg, Florida, native has clinched four singles and one doubles title throughout her career. Her Cincinnati Open singles run concluded with a round of 128 loss to the current No.1 in doubles, Taylor Townsend. At the US Open, Danielle Collins and her mixed doubles partner Christian Harrison faced defeat against Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who later defended their title after beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud with a set score of 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.Through her recent Instagram story, Collins humorously shared her thoughts on the training session of the Italian duo while emphasizing their impressive reflexes. She wrote:&quot;If anyone wants to know @andrevavassori and @saraerrani87 secret to having the best reflexes on tour it's this. Their coach packs a table tennis paddle and 85 ping balls and fires them all over the place before they go on. Epic 🤣&quot;Screenshot of Danielle Collins' Instagram story | Source: IG/danimalcollinsAt the 2025 Canadian Open, Danielle Collins faced defeat from the current World No. 3, Coco Gauff, in the round of 64. Her season's notable result came in the Strasbourg Open, where she reached the semifinals; however, her run came to an end after a defeat from former World No. 12 Liudmila Samsonova.Collins failed to progress beyond the third round in the first three Grand Slam tournaments this season and will look to finish high in the US Open singles, starting on August 24.Danielle Collins to conclude her 2025 season after the US Open tournamentDanielle Collins at WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 3 - Source: GettyDanielle Collins has been dealing with a back injury, which has affected her current season. Through her recent Instagram post, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up confirmed her decision to conclude the 2025 season after the US Open. She wrote:&quot;On the mend 💚 New York soon for my last event of the year🎾🗽&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this month, Collins also shed light on her injury, due to which she won't be able to compete beyond the 2025 US Open.&quot;Anyone who has a herniated disc knows my pain. It's no surprise the keyboard warriors can't understand or relate, as they've been too busy sitting on a**es judging people who show up and and try to give it their best even on days that suck. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for my injury.&quot;In the first round of her US Open women's singles, Collins will lock horns with former World No. 49 Jaqueline Cristian of Romania on Sunday, August 24.