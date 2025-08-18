US Open 2025 off-court: Amanda Anisimova complains about 'eye bags' returning, Danielle Collins brings pet dog Quincy out for a spin in New York

The 2025 US Open is all set to feature the biggest names from across the globe. World No. 8 Amanda Anisimova shared glimpses of her return to the court, while compatriot Danielle Collins appeared to be enjoying her time in New York with her furry companion Quincy.
Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to successfully defend her US Open title, but will face competition from the likes of Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Anisimova, Collins, and several others at the final Grand Slam of the year.
Anisimova, who last competed at the Cincinnati Open where she lost in straight sets to Anna Kalinskaya, is back on the court in preparation for the US Open. On Monday, August 18, the 2025 Wimbledon Championship runner-up posted a selfie on her Instagram Story. She captioned her post:
"Hello eye bags, nice to see you again🤝"
Meanwhile, Collins shared glimpses of her practice session with her pet Quincy. Her first Instagram story featured her holding her dog, along with Caroline Garcia and her husband Borja Duran. The original Instagram post was shared by the French star.
In her second story, she could be seen holding her furry companion on one of the courts at Flushing Meadows, along with her coaching team. She captioned her Instagram Story:
"First hit ✅Let’s go @vargafanni92 @charrison94 @tiburonramirez"
Danielle Collins last competed at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Taylor Townsend in the first round.
Danielle Collins to end her current season with the US Open; Amanda Anisimova to team up with Holger Rune for the Mixed Doubles Championship
Danielle Collins will be concluding her 2025 season with the US Open. She added that she was suffering from a herniated disc, which made playing at the top level very difficult.
"Anyone who has a herniated disc knows my pain. It's no surprise the keyboard warriors can't understand or relate, as they've been too busy sitting on a**es judging people who show up and try to give it their best even on days that suck. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for my injury," she shared on her Instagram story.
Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova will be competing at the US Open Mixed Doubles tournament. She will team up with Holger Rune, and the duo will lock horns with Ben Shelton Taylor Townsend in the round of 16 of the event.