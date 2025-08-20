Danielle Collins sends hilarious message to Emma Raducanu after she & Carlos Alcaraz crash out of US Open mixed doubles

Emma Raducanu recently penned a sweet note for her US Open mixed doubles partner, Carlos Alcaraz, after their first-round match at the tournament. This garnered the attention of the American tennis player, Danielle Collins, who shared a hilarious reaction to the post.Raducanu and Alcaraz started their US Open mixed doubles on August 19 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where they locked horns with Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round. The Brit and the Spaniard faced an early loss in this showdown, as they were bested by their contenders, who claimed a 4-2, 4-2 win.Following the conclusion of their time together at the US Open, Raducanu shared a bunch of pictures from the tournament with Alcaraz on her Instagram handle, where they were seen laughing and having fun on the court while playing. Making her feelings known about playing alongside the Spaniard, she penned a note in the caption that read:&quot;Crazy!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩 thank you partner, had so much fun,&quot; wrote Emma Raducanu. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post captured the attention of another tennis player, Collins, who left a hilarious reaction in the comment section, which read:&quot;Way to carry the team em!!🥳&quot; wrote Collins.Collins' comment on Instagram | Source: IG/@emmaraducanuEmma Raducanu made her feelings about her friendship with Carlos Alcaraz Emma Raducanu recently sat for an interview with The Tennis Letter, where she discussed her friendship with Carlos Alcaraz. She revealed that she has known Alcaraz since 2021 and opened up about their breakout moments at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021.&quot;Yeah, we go back a long way, and I think we really started getting to know each other more in 2021. When I had that little run at Wimbledon, he also—I think he won in five sets in the first round or something—and then all through the US Open, he had a big breakout win against Steph in the third round,&quot; said Emma Raducanu. She further spoke about how she kept in touch with him after their 2021 moments at the Grand Slams and emphasized his victories ever since then.&quot;I was always trying to join him in the next round because he was playing the day before me. Ever since, we've stayed in touch, and he's obviously done so well and kept winning. It's been amazing to see, because, you know, we were speaking and friends before either of us had won anything, you know?&quot;After Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were announced as partners for the 2025 US Open mixed doubles tournament, rumors about them having a romantic relationship made the rounds all over the internet. However, shortly after this, the Brit shared a clarifying statement, saying that they are nothing more than friends.