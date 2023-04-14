Daniil Medvedev & Alexander Zverev's Monte-Carlo handshake in top-5 coldest of the year, says Mark Petchey

Mark Petchey, a former tennis pro, recently commented on Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev's cold handshake following their 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters encounter.

Daniil Medvedev saved two match points and overcame booing from the crowd to defeat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) and advance to the Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals. Zverev served twice for the match and had two match points, but he couldn't cross the line as Medvedev kept his cool to produce a stunning comeback.

After the match, while shaking hands with Medvedev at the net, Zverev maintained a decidedly cold face. He brushed his hand over the Russian's without saying anything.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



With Zverev serving for the match twice and holding two match points,



#RolexMonteCarloMasters Daniil Medvedev. Thriving in the CHAOS 🌪️With Zverev serving for the match twice and holding two match points, @DaniilMedwed eventually comes through 3-6 7-5 7-6(7)! Daniil Medvedev. Thriving in the CHAOS 🌪️With Zverev serving for the match twice and holding two match points, @DaniilMedwed eventually comes through 3-6 7-5 7-6(7)!#RolexMonteCarloMasters https://t.co/JGl1PqAWFH

Mark Petchey, who was amused by the exchange, took to Twitter to say that the handshake between the two tennis stars was one of the five "coldest" of the year.

"Should be an award for the freshest handshake of the year. The Zverev/Medvedev will be Top 5 Year endZ On the scale of cold that was arctic," Petchey wrote, adding a frozen face emoji.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey Should be an award for the freshest handshake of the year. The Zverev/Medvedev will be Top 5 Year endZ On the scale of cold that was arctic 🥶 Should be an award for the freshest handshake of the year. The Zverev/Medvedev will be Top 5 Year endZ On the scale of cold that was arctic 🥶

"Personally, I'm happy when the clay season is over, but I will try to do well anyway" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Daniil Medvedev discussed his dislike of clay courts in his post-match press conference. The Russian said he would be relieved when the season of red dirt was over, but that he would still try to perform well.

"You need to play differently. You need to find different angles, play higher, the serve is different. Also, because there are bad bounces, even if an opponent doesn't serve so hard, you can have trouble returning," Medvedev said.

"There are many little things you have to adjust. It's a different style of tennis, and once again, I know that it is normal that we have that in tennis, it wouldn't be normal to play 12 months a year on hard courts. But personally, I'm happy when the clay season is over. But once again, I will try to do well anyway," he added.

The Russian will next face Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, their first meeting on the ATP Tour. Medvedev discussed his upcoming match against Rune too, saying that the Dane is an "amazing" player before adding that he hoped to continue his good form.

"He’s an amazing player. We practised many times. We practised a lot on clay. I don’t think I ever won a set, but I was playing good today, so I hope to show this good tennis tomorrow," Daniil Medvedev stated.

Poll : 0 votes