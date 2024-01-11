"Daniil Medvedev is the best, Netflix sucks" - Daria Kasatkina defends fellow Russian after his 'villain' portrayal on 'Break Point'

Daria Kasatkina was irked by Daniil Medvedev's depiction in the second edition of Netflix's tennis docuseries 'Break Point,' which dropped on January 10.

The ATP World No. 3 was one of the main characters in the fourth episode of Break Point Season 2. In the episode, Alexander Zverev talks about his rivalry with Medvedev and how his tactics affect his opponent's game.

The episode also features clips of Medvedev's frequent outbursts on the court, hitting smashes directly at his opponents, his confrontations with umpires and love-hate relationships with spectators. In the background, Zverev says that the Russian plays with his opponent's mind and converts "unfair things happening in the game to his advantage."

Many in the tennis world believed that Netflix had deliberately tried to show Medvedev as some villainous character on the ATP Tour and defended the Russian amid the discourse. Daria Kasatkina has become the first tennis player to join the growing chorus in favor of Medvedev.

Kasatkina took to X(formerly Twitter) to say that in this scenario, referring to Medvedev's clip on Break Point, being a "villain" is a good thing. Moreover, she berated Netflix and called her countryman the "best."

"In this story, I wish kids will take a “villain” as an example of a human being. Danya is the best. Netflix sucks btw," Kasatkina tweeted.

Daniil Medvedev - "I think Grand Slam is a bigger title even if Olympic games are amazing"

Daniil Medvedev pictured at 2021 US Open

In Netflix's Break Point season 2, Daniil Medvedev opined that Grand Slams carry more value than an Olympic gold medal. The Russian was talking about his relationship with Alexander Zverev and said they couldn't have camaraderie, considering their intense rivalry.

Moreover, Medvedev said that his Grand Slam triumph at the 2021 US Open was a bigger deal than winning a gold medal at the Olympics, a feat Zverev achieved at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I don't think I played against anyone more than Sascha but we can't be like best friends. It's impossible. Too much competition. He has Olympic Games. I have Grand Slam. I do think Grand Slam is a bigger title even if Olympic games are amazing," Daniil Medvedev said.

"We have been rivals for ten years. On the court, we want to still win and destroy each other. I'm very competitive, always want to win, always," Medvedev said.

Both men have faced each other 18 times on the ATP Tour, with Medvedev winning 11 and Zverev coming on top in seven occasions. Their most recent meeting came at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, where the Russian defeated the German 7-6(7), 6-4, in a group stage match.