"I try to be real to myself; In life, there are always going to be some people who like what you do and some that don’t" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has had his fair share of run-ins with the crowd at various tournaments. Competing at the Astana Open at present, the Russian reflected on his attitude over the years.

In an article on the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's website, Medvedev assessed his demeanor in the past, saying that he was "much crazier" on the court six years ago, when he played at the now ATP 500 event when it was still a Challenger.

Growing into a World No. 1 (which he first achieved earlier this year) and picking up a first Grand Slam title along the way at last year's US Open, the now fourth-ranked Medvedev believes that fame and fortune have not affected him, and he is just trying to be real, which may or may not be well-received by some.

"Definitely much crazier on the court (six years ago). A lot of people don’t believe that. I wanted to win, I wanted to climb the rankings at that point. In life I was pretty easy going, like I feel I am still," said Daniil Medvedev.

"I would like to think that it [fame and fortune] didn’t influence me at all, but there are going to be some people around me, if you ask them, they might say, 'Maybe he changed a little.’ I try to be real to myself which sometimes may be not easy for other people. In life, there are always going to be some people who like what you do and some that don’t," he added.

Daniil Medvedev on track for potential semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic

After being denied of a calendar Slam at the 2021 US Open, Novak Djokovic (right) gets his revenge in his next meeting with Daniil Medvedev (left) nearly two months later in the Paris Masters.

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic prevailed in their separate Round of 16 assignments to stay on track for a possible blockbuster semis showdown at the Astana Open.

Medvedev beat Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-3, 6-2, to set up a quarterfinal clash against Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Medvedev, however, has a huge task ahead of him as he tries to overhaul his 1-4 head-to-head deficit against the Spaniard.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is set to face Karen Khachanov in the quarters on his side of the draw after getting past Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-1.

The 21-time Grand Slam champ is riding the crest of his 89th title in Tel Aviv last week. He holds a dominant 6-1 head-to-head edge against the Russian, whom he will meet on Friday as well.

