Daniil Medvedev has jokingly hinted that he may pursue a career in Formula 1 racing after retiring from tennis.

Medvedev is currently in Rome for the 2023 Italian Open. On Monday, May 15, he faced off against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the third round of the Italian ATP 1000 tournament. Despite a rocky start, he managed to secure a victory 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj inquired about the unique outfit worn by the Russian. Daniil Medvedev's ensemble bore a striking resemblance to the checkered flag used to signal the end of a Formula 1 race.

Medvedev shared his love for the sport and revealed that a staggering 85% of people have suggested that he should have pursued a career as an F1 driver instead of tennis.

"Yeah it looks a little bit like a flag right? Like a finish line [flag]. I like F1 so, and a lot of people sent me this week. I would say 85% F1, 10% say basketball and 5%, maybe one or two guys, said the rapper," he said.

Amritraj then asked if Medvedev would consider pursuing a career as a rapper. He responded by stating his preference for F1 racing, as he believes he is quite a skilled driver.

Medvedev even made a playful suggestion that he may consider pursuing racing as a post-career endeavor, if he finds himself with enough free time to do so.

"I prefer F1. What I feel like I could not be that bad at racing. Well, we’ll see after my career if I have time to do something," the former World No. 1 said.

"This year, I am playing really well" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

During an on-court interview after his match against Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the Italian Open, Daniil Medvedev expressed enthusiasm about his performances on clay this year. The 27-year-old stated that he felt great and was determined to maintain his winning form.

"I want to win as many matches as possible,” said Medvedev. "I know it can be a little bit trickier for me on clay, but honestly, this year, I am playing really well. The matches I lost, I lost against great opponents who [just] played better than me and not much [else] to say.

"I’m doing my absolute best and playing well. I already beat a lot of good opponents. I’m feeling great and just looking forward to trying to play my best tennis until the end of the clay season," he added.

This is the first time that Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round in Rome. His previous best result was reaching the second round in 2021.

Prior to the Italian Open, Medvedev made the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

