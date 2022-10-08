"Daniil Medvedev retiring with an injury on National Octopus Day has to be some kind of sick joke" - Tennis world reacts to Medvedev retiring mid-match against Djokovic at Astana Open

The tennis world reacted in shock as former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev pulled out of his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Astana Open right before the decisive third set.

Fighting for a spot in the final, Medvedev pocketed the first set impressively. In the following set, the Serb regained his mojo as he leveled the match at 4-6, 7-6(6). However, moments after the set, Medvedev retired from the match citing a leg injury.

The tennis world was quick to react by expressing their opinion on the dramatic chain of events that happened in the capital city of Kazakhsthan. While many prominent personalities have reacted to the Russian's decision with disbelief and shock, a few tennis fans saw the lighter side of things, as they made cheeky jokes at his expense.

Renowned journalist Jose Morgado was just as surprised as anyone at Medvedev's decision to retire just after losing the second set.

"What the hell?After losing the second set, Daniil Medvedev retires against Novak Djokovic in the Astana semifinal.4-6, 7-6(6) retirement win for Nole, who will face Tsitsipas tomorrow. 2nd final of them year between them, after Rome."

Former tennis player Pam Shriver also conveyed her disbelief at Medvedev's decision. Through her tweet, Shriver seemed to still be in shock at seeing him retire from the match, asking fans if anyone could explain why the Russian did so.

Ben Rothenberg, senior editor of Racquet Magazine, also joined the bandwagon, tweeting:

"Great match;Great match-up; [Novak] wins the second in a tiebreak to force a third; Medvedev has no interest in playing a third, retires from the match;Great match ends."

Tumaini Carayol, a tennis journalist for the Guardian, took into account Djokovic's valid confusion. He stated how confusing it was for the Serb as he was forced to cut short his celebration of forcing the match into the third set because of Medvedev's retirement.

"Rarely see a player so confused after winning a tennis match as Novak Djokovic just now after Daniil Medvedev’s surprise retirement in Astana.Two seconds after celebrating just hanging on for a third set… it was done."

Several tennis fans, meanwhile, resorted to humour to talk about the dramatic incident. One user was saddened to see the former US Open champion having to retire on National Octopus Day -- Medvedev's nickname amongst his fans.

"Daniil Medvedev retiring with an injury on National Octopus Day has to be some kind of sick joke."

Below are a few more tweet reactions:

Medvedev's abs 🐙🥨 @sushil26 chloe @sithlordchloe daniil medvedev retiring with an injury on national octopus day has to be some kind of sick joke daniil medvedev retiring with an injury on national octopus day has to be some kind of sick joke https://t.co/BbMk9y1FIF He had to attend the 8th annual International Octopi Convention. Let's cut him some slack pls twitter.com/sithlordchloe/… He had to attend the 8th annual International Octopi Convention. Let's cut him some slack pls twitter.com/sithlordchloe/…

Davis Kop @daviskop_ @gigicat7_ @lazonadiez The thought of another Nadal is the reason why Medvedev retired against Djokovic today @gigicat7_ @lazonadiez The thought of another Nadal is the reason why Medvedev retired against Djokovic today

Lena T. @jt22145225 Medvedev has never played better and somehow 35 years old Djokovic managed to stay with him.

Unbelievable level. Medvedev has never played better and somehow 35 years old Djokovic managed to stay with him.Unbelievable level.

दिविर जैन @divirj04 This was just Medvedev's 4th retirement in a tour level match in his entire career. The other three all came in 2017 - the first one of those also being against Djokovic. This was just Medvedev's 4th retirement in a tour level match in his entire career. The other three all came in 2017 - the first one of those also being against Djokovic.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast A set worthy of a Grand Slam final, won 7-6(6) by Novak Djokovic to level at one set all.



And then Daniil Medvedev retired. I have no idea why. Some physical issue I guess. Djokovic looked disappointed and bewildered.



8 dropshots hit between them in the tie-break alone. A set worthy of a Grand Slam final, won 7-6(6) by Novak Djokovic to level at one set all. And then Daniil Medvedev retired. I have no idea why. Some physical issue I guess. Djokovic looked disappointed and bewildered. 8 dropshots hit between them in the tie-break alone.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Daniil Medvedev retires after losing the second set to Novak Djokovic, who joins Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of Astana ATP 500.



That was... Completely out of the blue?! Daniil Medvedev retires after losing the second set to Novak Djokovic, who joins Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of Astana ATP 500.That was... Completely out of the blue?! 😱 Daniil Medvedev retires after losing the second set to Novak Djokovic, who joins Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of Astana ATP 500.That was... Completely out of the blue?!

Novak Djokovic to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open

Novak Djokovic at the Astana Open

The fourth seed at the Astana Open, Novak Djokovic will now lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash. Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals to set up a mouth-watering clash with the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

The Serb leads the head-to-head against him 7-2, and will be hoping to win his third consecutive title of the year on Sunday. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is on the hunt for his third title of the season.

