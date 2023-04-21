"Daniil Medvedev was right, look at yourself in the mirror": Tennis fans cry hypocrisy as Alexander Zverev condemns Bayern Munich locker room violence

Alexander Zverev has received flak from tennis fans after he deemed violence "unacceptable" in reference to a recent locker room brawl between Bayern Munich players Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane.

31-year-old Mane allegedly punched 27-year-old Sane after their team lost 3-0 against Manchester City on April 11. The former Liverpool star was fined €350k and suspended for the next match against Hoffenheim Bundesliga.

26-year-old Zverev, who is a fan of Bayern Munich, recently slammed the football club for sacking its head coach, Julian Nagelsmann. He also reacted to the tussle between Sane and Mane, suggesting that violence was not an option.

"Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together," Zverev said.

Fans were quick to remind the tennis player of his domestic abuse case. In October 2020, Zverev's ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, accused him of emotional and physical abuse. She claimed that the 16th-ranked tried to strangle her with a pillow in their hotel room, hit her head against a wall, and punched her in the face.

After a lengthy investigation, launched in October 2021, the ATP concluded earlier this year that no action would be taken against the player due to "insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of abuse."

Although Zverev has a clean chit, some people are still not convinced, and his recent comments about Bayern Munich players led tennis fans to call him out.

"Alexander Zverev condemning violence? The irony meter is on the verge of collapsing," a fan tweeted.

Srihari @srihariravi12 Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Alexander Zverev condemning violence? The irony meter is on the verge of collapsing twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta… Alexander Zverev condemning violence? The irony meter is on the verge of collapsing twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta…

"Just about to say the same. This dude's history perhaps doesn't make him best to comment on violence," a user wrote.

Porto Tonic @PortoTonic @iMiaSanMia Just about to say the same. This dude's history perhaps doesn't make him best to comment on violence... @iMiaSanMia Just about to say the same. This dude's history perhaps doesn't make him best to comment on violence...

"Is there even any comment to make when all that’s in the tweet is already a joke in itself," another tweet read.

Les 🐙🐱 @haloinreverse_ Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" is there even any comment to make when all that’s in the tweet is already a joke in itself twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta… is there even any comment to make when all that’s in the tweet is already a joke in itself twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta…

Here are a few more reactions:

poppy @redpeanut08 twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta… Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Medvedev was right.. Look at yourself in the mirror Medvedev was right.. Look at yourself in the mirror 😡 twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta…

octoemotional @tennisloverer Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" he did not just say that 🤡🤡🤡🤡 twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta… he did not just say that 🤡🤡🤡🤡 twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta…

ًclosed @sharmcns Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" “violence isn’t acceptable” zverev is a woman beater btw twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta… “violence isn’t acceptable” zverev is a woman beater btw twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta…

n❇️ @ageofthegeek23 Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" you're the one to talk??? the audacity🙄🙄 twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta… you're the one to talk??? the audacity🙄🙄 twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta…

Srihari @srihariravi12 This narcissistic scumbag really has no self awareness. Either that or he's an A grade psychopath This narcissistic scumbag really has no self awareness. Either that or he's an A grade psychopath

megs⁴⁴ @megscedes_ Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" Zverev on the Mané/Sané incident: "Violence is never acceptable. But as an athlete, I think it's necessary to have a somewhat tough conversation with each other after a 0:3 defeat. I think that can bring the team and the teammates closer together" the call is coming from inside the house! twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta… the call is coming from inside the house! twitter.com/iMiaSanMia/sta…

Alexander Zverev faces early exit at BMW Open 2023

Alexander Zverev

Two-time champion Alexander Zverev lost 7-6(2), 6-4 against Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2023 BMW Open in Munich on Thursday, April 20. After the match, the German cited an extremely high level of pressure while playing in his homeland as the reason he got nervous.

"In the last few years, I've had a hard time coping with the pressure of playing in Germany. I'm incredibly nervous. I don't show anywhere near the level in the match that I show in training," Zverev said. (via Suddeutsche Zeitung)

"When I'm nervous, I don't play so hard. I move slower. I play slower. That's a combination of things. I put the pressure on myself. It doesn't come from outside," he added.

Zverev will next be seen in action at the Madrid Open, where he has won the title twice. The ATP Masters event begins on April 26.

