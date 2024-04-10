Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa is still adjusting to spotting her father on posters, prompting a humorous reaction from her mother, Daria.

Medvedev is gearing up to commence his claycourt season at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, aiming to clinch his first title of the season. Following a first-round bye, the Russian will kick off his campaign against Gael Monfils at the Masters 1000 event. The World No. 4, who has resided in Monte-Carlo since 2019, will be fortunate to have his family's support during the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, recently shared a glimpse of what they were getting up to in Monaco on social media. She posted a picture of their daughter Alisa appearing surprised by her father's poster for RawQ Foods, the energy bar company Daria co-founded.

Daria poked fun at the toddler's reaction, quipping that the toddler was astonished by the unexpected encounter with her father's likeness.

"Papa again? 🤣," she posted on her Instagram story.

Daria's Instagram story

This is not the first time Alisa has been taken aback by spotting her father on a poster. During the ATP Finals last year, the toddler had a hilarious reaction upon seeing Daniil Medvedev's poster at the tournament venue, being completely caught off guard by it.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev echoes wife Daria's sentiments about daughter Alisa inheriting his personality: "If you try to help her she starts screaming and says, Go away"

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, previously opened up about their daughter Alisa taking after the Russian's "demanding" personality, sharing that it made for a fun dynamic between the father-daughter duo.

"It’s tough. She has a lot of character. And it’s fun to see also how Daniil co-operates with his own character. So, yeah… very, very fun. It's an interesting feeling for sure," Daria said.

Medvedev echoed his wife's sentiments during his Indian Wells Masters campaign, disclosing that Alisa had picked up his tendency to become annoyed when offered unsolicited help.

Expressed frustration with receiving unwanted advice on his game from other coaches, the World No. 4 emphasized his desire to avoid being "invasive" in his daughter's life.

"The thing I hate the most in life is when someone, and it happens like even in player, the lounges sometimes, some coach from women, from WTA, would come to me and say, you have to go to the net more," Daniil Medvedev said.

I'm like, what the hell? That's the thing I hate the most in life. I really want to be there for my children when they need help but I don't want to be invasive," he added.

The 28-year-old also admitted that his daughter exhibited a similar character to his own, reacting with screams and demands to be left alone whenever he attempted to help her without her asking.

"What happens, I talk to my daughter, I'm like, If you need help I'm there. She's like me, she doesn't want any help. If you try to help her she starts screaming, and says, Go away, I need to do it myself. So that's definitely my character. Yeah, I'm proud of it," he said.

Poll : Will Daniil Medvedev win his first title of 2024 during the clay season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion