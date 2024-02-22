"Daniil Medvedev's very demanding" - Wife Daria opens up on Russian's personality; jokes that it's "tough" to have baby daughter Alisa take after him

Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria recently opened up about the tennis player’s personality, their baby daughter Alisa and their food and nutrition brand.

Medvedev married his longtime partner Daria in September 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Alisa, in October 2022. Daria has frequently accompanied the former World No. 1 to his tournaments and is often captured intently cheering him on from the stands. The pair now travels with their baby daughter as well.

Mid 2022, Daniil Medvedev’s wife also took on the responsibility of catering to his nutrient needs by launching her energy bar brand, RawQ Foods. The tennis player has since been spotted munching on the bars during his mid-match changeovers.

Daria Medvedeva recently took part in a Q&A session with RawQ Foods co-founder Arina Kuzmina, where she talked about Medvedev’s involvement in the brand’s production. The wife affirmed that he is very hands-on and also highlighted his demanding nature.

"He is very involved and very demanding," the Instagram story’s caption read.

"He’s very demanding. We have something new coming out very soon. And he already knows what. And he’s asking all the time. So, he really wants to have it first. And to work with us, of course," Medvedev’s wife said in the video.

Medvedeva, a former tennis player, also touched upon their family life, noting that while she doesn’t play tennis anymore, she does pick up the racquet during playful sessions with her husband and their 16-month-old daughter, Alisa.

"No [I don’t play tennis], not anymore. But I’m playing tennis with Daniil and Alisa. It’s more fun," she said.

Tennis fans have often pointed out the similarities in traits between Medvedev and his daughter. Speaking about Alisa taking after the 2021 US Open champion, Daria said:

"It’s tough. She has a lot of character," she joked. "And it’s fun to see also how Daniil co-operates with his own character. So, yeah… very, very fun."

"It's an interesting feeling for sure, but the happiest one," she added in the caption.

Daria Medvedeva on Instagram

Daniil Medvedev gears up for first tournament since Australian Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev was the champion at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

Daniil Medvedev has landed in Dubai for the upcoming ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships. The tournament will mark his first on-court appearance since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev's campaign at the Melbourne Slam reached an unfortunate end, as Sinner ran away with the title despite being two sets to love down. Daniil Medvedev’s run at the 2022 Australian Open ended similarly, against Rafael Nadal. He thus became the first player in history to have lost two Grand Slam finals despite having a two-sets-to-nil advantage.

In his recent campaign, Medvedev also entered the record books for having spent a staggering 24 hours and 17 minutes on court -- a first in Grand Slam history. He also created the record for the highest number of sets played at a single tournament, with 31. Following the taxing run, Daniil Medvedev opted out of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam and the ATP 250 in Doha, where he was the defending champion.

The 28-year-old is now ready to take the court again at the Dubai Tennis Championships (February 26- March 2), where he is the defending champion.