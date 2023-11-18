Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria Medvedeva recently shed light on how the couple and their baby daughter Alisa have been adjusting to touring together as a family.

Daniil Medvedev married his longtime girlfriend, Daria, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alisa, in October 2022. The one-year-old now frequently travels with her parents to tournaments around the world. She also often features in the tennis player’s tournament highlights shared on social media.

Medvedev’s wife recently opened up about how their daughter has been coping up with the constant touring. She said that Alisa enjoys visiting different places much more than being at home in Monaco.

“She loves it better than at home,” Daria Medvedeva said during a Q & A session on the Instagram page of her brand, RawQ Foods.

She noted that their one-year-old has become popular among Daniil Medvedev’s colleagues, and she appreciates the attention.

“Everybody knows her and her name, and she feels very comfortable and welcomed,” she said.

The former World No. 1’s wife also added that the couple is more or less successful in following a routine.

“We succeed to keep it as home, just the location of our walks changes,” she said.

Medvedeva said that she is appreciative of the opportunity to see the world with her loved ones, but admitted that being constantly on the go is challenging.

“It’s a lot of challenges, but it’s never boring. And an amazing opportunity to see the world with the family,” she said.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria Medvedeva picks her favorite Grand Slam events

Daniil Medvedev and Daria Medvedeva at the 2020 Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev’s wife, Daria, also revealed that among the four Grand Slams, she cherishes the Australian Open and the US Open the most.

“Hard court ones – haha Australia and US Open,” she said in response to a question on Instagram.

Daria Medvedeva on Instagram

It is worth noting that Medvedev has enjoyed his best results at the two hardcourt Slams. He has reached the final in Melbourne twice (in 2021 and 2022), and has played the title clash in New York thrice (in 2019, 2021 and 2023), winning the trophy during his 2021 campaign.

Apart from his success at the Australian Open and the US Open, the Russian also made great strides at the Wimbledon Championships this year, as he reached his maiden semifinal at the event.

Medvedev, who has won an impressive four titles in 2023, is aiming for his fifth at the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin. The World No. 3 is now gearing up for a semifinal clash against home favorite Jannik Sinner on Saturday, November 18.