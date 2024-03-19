Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and baby daughter Alisa enjoy the sunset during beach outing in Miami, toddler delights in dipping her toes in the ocean

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, enjoyed some time at the beach after arriving in Miami to support the Russian during his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Medvedev recently recorded his second consecutive runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the final for the second year running. However, the Russian has put the loss behind him, arriving in Miami with a positive mindset for his title defense.

"Hello Miami. Very nice to be back!" he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, and baby daughter, Alisa, have joined him in Miami to support him during his campaign. Daria recently took to social media and shared glimpses of their time in the coastal city, showing off the scenic beach view from their hotel room.

Later in the day, Daria took their daughter Alisa to the beach, and the duo enjoyed a breathtaking sunset as the toddler joyfully dipped her toes in the ocean.

Enter caption

Medvedev will be glad to have his wife and daughter cheering on him in Miami, after humorously remarking that them being on the plane during the Indian Wells final had deprived him of their "power."

"My wife and daughter were in the plane. Maybe they didn't give me power today because they were in the plane so they were in the air, no energy," Daniil Medvedev said during the Indian Wells trophy presentation.

Daniil Medvedev on his daughter Alisa: "She's like me, she doesn't want any help, if you try to help her she starts screaming"

Daniil Medvedev

During his campaign at the Indian Wells Masters, Daniil Medvedev shed light on his approach to fatherhood. He revealed his efforts to encourage his daughter to learn things by herself while providing support when necessary.

"So the same, yeah, I'm trying, I read some books, I'm trying, you know, to have a different -- I'm trying to be a good father in my own approach, and I want that she learns herself many things, and I'm there to help if she needs help," Daniil Medvedev said during a press conference at Indian Wells.

"The thing I hate the most in life is when someone, and it happens like even in player, the lounges sometimes, some coach from women, from WTA, would come to me and say, you have to go to the net more. I'm like, what the hell? That's the thing I hate the most in life. I really want to be there for my children when they need help but I don't want to be invasive," he added.

The World No. 4 also validated his wife Daria's claims about Alisa taking after his personality, sharing that their daughter had adopted his aversion to receiving unsolicited help from others.

"What happens, I talk to my daughter, I'm like, If you need help I'm there. She's like me, she doesn't want any help. If you try to help her she starts screaming, and says, Go away, I need to do it myself. So that's definitely my character. Yeah, I'm proud of it," he said.

In other news, Daniil Medvedev will enter the Miami Open as the third seed, receiving a bye in the first round. He will kick off his title defense against the winner of the match between Max Purcell and Marton Fucsovics.