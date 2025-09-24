Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shares adorable glimpse into 2 y/o daughter Alisa's daily life as Russian kicks off China Open campaign

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, has recently shared an adorable glimpse of their daughter, Alisa, enjoying a carousel ride. The Russian tennis star was last seen in action at the 2025 Hangzhou Open and will next compete in the China Open.

The 2025 China Open, an ATP 500 event, will be held in the National Tennis Center, Beijing, from September 25 to October 1, 2025. This year's tournament will be the 24th edition in the men's category and will feature World No. 2, Jannik Sinner, No. 3 Alexander Zverev, and No. 8 Alex de Minaur, among others.

Meanwhile, his wife, Daria, whom he married in September 2018, shared a heartwarming Instagram story picture of their two-year-old daughter, Alisa, sitting on a giraffe ride on a carousel, displaying a radiant smile. Medvedev's wife, Daria, reflected her emotions for the beautiful picture and added sans words"

"❤️"

Screenshot of Daria Medvedev's Instagram story | Source: IG/mrsmedvedev

The Moscow, Russia, native dated Daria, a former junior tennis player, for a long time before getting married. They welcomed Alisa in October 2022 and their second daughter, Vika, in January 2025.

Daniil Medvedev recently concluded the 2025 Hangzhou Open with a quarterfinal loss to Chinese player Wu Yibing. He will face former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie in his first match at the China Open on Thursday, September 25.

Daniil Medvedev reflected on fatherhood and his wife Daria's significant role

Daniil Medvedev with wife Daria at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven - Source: Getty

During his 2025 Miami Open press conference, Daniil Medvedev shared his thoughts on being a father and how it has affected his life and professional career. He further highlighted his wife Daria's role in travelling with their child for his tournaments.

"As a player, I don't think it changed me, to be honest. But hopefully it helps me mature a little bit; many times, I am still mature on the court. I feel like I'm improving slowly every year—that's my goal. In life, hopefully that made me more mature also, more responsible; it's a big responsibility for sure to be a father," Medvedev shared via Tennis.com.

The former World No. 1 continued:

"And how do I balance? it's not easy with tennis because, if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot, because she has to travel with the baby and many times it's her taking the plane and not me. Playing with the baby is not that easy. I have done it couple of times, she has done it ten times more than me."

Throughout his career, Daniil Medvedev has won 20 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2021 US Open.

