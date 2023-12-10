Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shares glimpse of daughter Alisa and the Russian taking a carousel ride in matching red jackets

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria has shared a heartwarming photo of the Russian taking a carousel ride with their daughter Alisa.

Medvedev concluded his 2023 season with a semifinal defeat at the 2023 ATP Finals. He clinched five titles during the year, including two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Rome. The Russian also recorded a tour-leading 66 match wins and ended the year as the World No. 3.

The former World No. 1 has since been enjoying some well-deserved time off with his family, frequently sharing glimpses of his vacation on social media. Recently, his wife Daria posted a snapshot of the 27-year-old enjoying a carousel ride with their daughter Alisa, both embracing the holiday spirit in matching red jackets.

"Red team," she posted on her Instagram story.

Daria also offered a peek into the one-year-old's 'Sunday' plans, sharing a picture of the toddler enjoying a snack while wrapped snugly in a blanket.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria's Instagram stories

Daniil Medvedev: "I'm probably going to play only Australian Open, going to try to have more of a vacation time than usual"

Daniil Medvedev

Following his semifinal exit at the ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev disclosed his plans to indulge in some vacation time with his wife Daria, for the first time in four to five years.

"Every year was different. To be honest, I haven't been on like off-season vacation as some players. You never know. One time I had Davis Cup. Last year we had a small baby, so... I was straightaway back to the duties. This year we're going to go with my wife to the islands. First time in maybe four, five years," Medvedev said in his press conference.

"She doesn't like it too much there because there is not much to do. But for me, that's perfect after a hectic season. I love it," he added.

The Russian also revealed his intention to break away from his usual schedule by skipping all preparatory tournaments and commencing his 2024 season directly at the Australian Open.

"I'm probably going to play only Australian Open. Going to try like this to have more of a vacation time than usual and more of a (indiscernible) off-season time and start with a Slam straightaway, which is going to be new for me. But let's see," Medvedev said.

Following a runner-up finish at the 2022 Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev suffered a disappointing early exit at the Melbourne Slam in 2023, bowing out in the third round.

The Russian kicked off his campaign with dominant straight-sets wins over Marcos Giron and John Millman. However, Sebastian Korda halted Medvedev's run in the third round, defeating the Russian in straight sets.