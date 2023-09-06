Daniil Medvedev shares heartwarming glimpse of wife Daria and daughter Alisa ahead of US Open QF vs Andrey Rublev

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals to play against Andrey Rublev at the US Open Tennis Championships on September 6, 2023, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

During the US Open, Medvedev made time to be with his loving family. He spent time with Daria Medvedeva, his wife, and their gorgeous daughter Alisa. On October 14, 2022, Medvedev and his wife welcomed Alisa. Medvedev is frequently seen posting photos of his wife and children on their trips across the world.

He took to his social media to share a glimpse of his family on his Instagram story.

"Fam," he wrote.

Medvedev and his wife started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2018 ahead of the Davis Cup in September 2018. Daria also played tennis but couldn't reach the desired level due to multiple injuries.

Medvedev had an amazing run at the 2023 US Open along the way. He started his campaign by securing a commanding victory against Attila Balazs in Round 1 without losing a single set 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. Medvedev then went on to defeat Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6-8), 6-2.

In Round 3 of Men's singles at the US Open, he faced Argentinian player, Sebastian Baez and sealed a decisive victory with 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(8-6). Further, in the round of 16, Medvedev played against Alex de Minaur and showed dominance with 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev to face his daughter's Godfather in the US Open 2023 Quater finals

Audrey Rublev celebrates after defeating Jack Draper in Round 4 of the US Open Tennis Championships in New York

Daniil Medvedev will face fellow Russian player, Auder Rublev in the Quater Finals of the US Open. Earlier this year in April Rublev became the Godfather to Alisa, Medvedev's daughter.

Following his victory in Round 4, Rublev expressed his bond with Medvedev in the press conference.

"I think it's something already like a family because I'm godfather of his daughter. So, it's become a bit...” he said.

Rublev secured a victory against Arthur Cazaux with 6-4, 7(7)-6(5), 6-1 in Round 1. In Round 2 he sealed a success against Gael Monfils with 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Rublev faced off against Arthur Rinderknech to secure dominance with 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in Round 3.

Rublev advanced to the quarterfinals by securing a win in Round 4 against Jack Draper with 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev and Rublev will play against each other with the former attempting to repeat his 2021 US Open victory and the latter aiming for his maiden major title.