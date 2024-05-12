Daniil Medvedev recently said that his daughter Alisa shared some similarities with his on-court antics. He explained with an example how she followed through on a task just like him.

Second seed Medvedev began his Italian Open campaign on May 11 against Jack Draper and won 7-5, 6-4.

On Friday, May 10, in an interview with rolandgarros.com, Medvedev explained how his daughter Alisa did some tasks similar to his antics on the court. Medvedev's wife Daria finds the similarity amusing.

“There are some examples, like she’s going to try to do something. She’s still young, so try to open a bottle or something, which she cannot do, Medvedev began.

"She’s going to try her best, didn’t manage to do it, she’ll start sometimes screaming at the bottle, or throwing the bottle, or being not happy with the bottle, let’s say she forgets about it for two minutes and she really tried. And then two minutes after she comes back to try again. And that’s me on the court,” he added.

Further, he admitted that he had a similar manner of doing things on the court.

“I try something, sometimes I start losing, I get crazy for five, 10 minutes, but I’m still in the match and I still will try to win it until the last point,” he said.

Medvedev married his wife Daria in September 2018. The couple were blessed with their daughter Alisa in October 2022.

Medvedev said with Alisa helped him make him a 'good excuse' for the way he is expressive and fired up on the court at times.

“Some small details like this, where all my life I was talking to people trying to be better, and we would talk about my childhood and this and that, and a lot of people will try to find reasons why I could be very expressive and fired up on court, and now I’m looking and I’m like, ‘Maybe it’s just genetics’. That’s a good excuse, I guess. But I’m still working on myself to show my daughter a good example," the Russian said.

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa made an appearance during his Madrid Open 2024 4R match

Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa made a special appearance during the Russian's fourth-round match at the Madrid Open. This was the first time Alisa was seen cheering on for her father.

Daniil Medvedev won his fourth-round clash against Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-4. However, the Russian was forced to retire after completing the first set in the quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka.

The 28-year-old will continue his title defense in Rome on Monday, May 13, as he faces Hamad Medjedovic in the third round.