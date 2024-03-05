Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas put their past controversies behind them as duo practice together at Indian Wells 2024

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently practiced together ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas have had a frosty history. Their feud began when the duo played their first match together. Since then, there has been a back and forth of words from both sides.

But now it seems like they have buried the hatchet and turned a new leaf in their rivalry. Recently, they were practicing together and a video of their practice was uploaded by a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

At the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, Medvedev is seeded fourth and Tsitsipas is seeded eleventh. Both received a bye in the first round. The Russian will face the winner of Flavio Cobolli vs Roberto Carballés Baena, while the Greek could face Daniel Altmaier or a qualifier.

Daniil Medvedev-Stefanos Tsitsipas feud

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas's fierce rivalry began at the 2018 Miami Open. Medvedev won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 but not without a war of words. The Greek reportedly called Medvedev a "bullsh*t Russian", while Medvedev responded by calling Tsitsipas "a small kid who doesn't know how to fight."

"Man, you better shut your f*ck up. Hey Stefanos, you want to look at me and talk? you go emergency toilet for five minutes during and then you lit let and you don't say sorry. You think you are a good kid? " Daniil Medvedev said to Tsitsipas as he walked off the court (11:45).

"He started it. He said b*llshit Russian and you think this is normal? i answered him because he doesn't know how to fight. he is a small kid who doesn't know how to fight," said Medvedev to the chair umpire as he tried to intervene.

The rivalry was renewed when Tsisiapas said that Medvedev's tennis was "boring."

"It’s just boring. It’s boring. It’s so boring. It’s so boring that I hate myself, first of all, for putting myself into that kind of situation where I have to play in his own terms and not on my terms. And that’s reminding me of my childhood years when I was 12 years old playing inside the court,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said about playing Medvedev at a press conference in 2019.

The Greek added more fire to the feud when he talked about the Russian's serve before their 2021 French Open match.

He does serve extremely well, I have to say. He has improved over the years with his serve. This is going to be something I will have to face," Tsitsipas said ahead of their 2021 French Open encounter (0:59).

Medvedev put the final nail in the coffin when he declared that the two are not amicable even though they respect each other as players.

“I think we respect each other as players but probably not so much on personal level. So, we don’t have any sort of relationship at all, I would say," Daniil Medvedev said.