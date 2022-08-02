"Daniil why did you have to say that, he's gonna get jinxed now I fear" - Tennis fans react to Daniil Medvedev picking Rafael Nadal as favorite to end 2022 as World No. 1 

Daniil Medvedev has clearly hinted that Rafael Nadal will eclipse him as the ATP World No. 1 by the end of the season. The field is still quite open for the top spot in the ATP rankings as the business end of the season approaches. But the Spaniard has the least number of points to defend among the top contenders, much to the excitement of his fans, who also do not want to jump the gun just yet.

Speaking during a recent interview ahead of the Los Cabos Open, where he is set to make his comeback, current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev remarked that he is keenly observing the battle for the top spot. However, he feels that with the number of points he has to defend and with the situation completely different for Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion should be seen as the favorite to end the year as No. 1.

"Depends also the moment because I know at the end of the year, unless I try to win every tournament that is left, it’s probably going to be Rafa for [year-end World No. 1]," Medvedev said to ATPTour.com

Reacting to Medvedev's comments, tennis fans on social media joked that Nadal's path to year-end No.1 might be jinxed now.

"DANIIL WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SAY THATTTT he's gonna get jinxed now I fear," a fan wrote on Twitter.

anna 🎾 @rafasfederer Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Medvevev: "Unless I win all the tournaments I enter in, Nadal will end the year as world No. 1." Medvevev: "Unless I win all the tournaments I enter in, Nadal will end the year as world No. 1." DANIIL WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SAY THATTTT he's gonna get jinxed now i fear twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… DANIIL WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SAY THATTTT he's gonna get jinxed now i fear twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

ash 🎯 @IwtfinIIyfree we’re doomed i fear we’re doomed i fear

The Spaniard played the 2021 Citi Open in Washington DC, falling in the third round, after which his season came to an abrupt end due to injury. Meanwhile, Medvedev had a stellar back end to last season, which included his maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open.

With four titles to his name, Nadal has the joint-most titles this year -- with two of them being the Australian Open and French Open. As a result, one fan opined that the Mallorcan deserved to be the World No. 1 every bit, tweeting:

"Nadal will still be a deserving world number 1 with 2 grand slams and the chance of getting a 3rd," another fan expressed.

Francisco @Fran73616 @AnneMazza17 @gigicat7_ Nadal Will still be a deserving world number 1 with 2 grand slams and the chance of getting a 3rd @AnneMazza17 @gigicat7_ Nadal Will still be a deserving world number 1 with 2 grand slams and the chance of getting a 3rd

Here are a few more reactions to Medvedev's comments on the battle for the World No. 1 spot:

Amy Budiman @amyawlya Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Medvevev: "Unless I win all the tournaments I enter in, Nadal will end the year as world No. 1." Medvevev: "Unless I win all the tournaments I enter in, Nadal will end the year as world No. 1." I'd prefer Meddy, if it's too impossible for Nole. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… I'd prefer Meddy, if it's too impossible for Nole. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

lara ✨ @tenniscourt_mp3 @IwtfinIIyfree r1 exit for rafa guaranteed at every tournament from now until all his ao and rg points have dropped i'm afraid @IwtfinIIyfree r1 exit for rafa guaranteed at every tournament from now until all his ao and rg points have dropped i'm afraid 😭😭😭

Why Rafael Nadal is the favorite to end the year as the ATP No. 1

Rafael Nadal only has to defend 500 more points for the rest of the year

Rafael Nadal has only 500 points to defend until the end of the season after the conclusion of this week's Citi Open (45 points), thanks to his title run at the National Bank Open in 2019.

The Spaniard is currently recovering from an abdominal tear, but is set to be match-fit in time for this year's edition in Toronto in the second week of August. Every tournament the World No. 3 plays from there on up to the season-ending ATP Finals will only add to his points tally.

As things stand at the moment, Medvedev leads the ATP rankings with 7,625 points, while Alexander Zverev - who is still recovering after undergoing ankle surgery - is in second place with 6,850 points. Nadal has 6,165 points to his name.

Medvedev won the Toronto Masters last year and reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters before winning the US Open. He then racked up many more points by reaching the finals of both the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

The Russian will have to atleast match those results this season to ensure he does not drop points in those tournaments. World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 Stefanos Tsistsipas are also in with a strong chance of competing for the top spot with not many points to defend overall.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far