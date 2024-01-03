Tennis fans weren’t impressed by Aryna Sabalenka’s seeming dig at the 2023 US Open crowd during her 2024 Brisbane International run.

Sabalenka’s 2024 campaign was off to a winning start at the ongoing WTA 500 in Brisbane. The World No. 2, who received an opening-round bye, booked her place in the third round of the event with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Wednesday, January 3.

Following the win, Aryna Sabalenka gave special credit to the Australian crowd for cheering her on throughout the match. The reigning Australian Open champion also said that she could feel their absence in the rest of the Grand Slam events from last year.

"I’m super happy to be back in Brisbane, Australia. I really missed you so much in all the Slams," she said in her on-court interview.

Sabalenka, the 2023 French Open and Wimbledon semifinalist, and the US Open runner-up, then singled out the crowd in New York, who according to the Belarusian, did not give her enough support during her title clash against home-favorite Coco Gauff.

"Guys, if I would have your support at the US Open, probably I would win that one. Can you come at the US Open next year?" she jokingly asked.

Aryna Sabalenka’s comments did not sit well with tennis fans online, with several criticizing her for holding on to the defeat to Gauff.

"She’s still on this? it was cute for maybe the first two tournaments after the open, now it’s pathetic," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Coco living rent free in her head," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One fan pointed at Novak Djokovic’s ability to win with or without crowd support and asked the 25-year-old to follow suit.

“Dare to pull out a Djokovic by doing it with or WITHOUT the crowd's support,” the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic to team up for Australian Open 2024 exhibition match

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Aryna Sabalenka would now look to book her spot in the Brisbane International quarterfinals as she gears up for a clash with Zhu Lin on Thursday, January 4.

Novak Djokovic and his Serbian squad, meanwhile, crashed out of the 2024 United Cup against home team Australia in the quarterfinal on January 3. The World No. 1 faced a 4-6, 4-6 defeat to Alex de Minaur, following which Natalija Stevanovic faced a crushing 6-1, 6-1 loss to Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic.

Djokovic will now prepare for his title defense at the Australian Open. He is chasing his record-extending 11th title at the event.

Ahead of the Slam, he will team up with fellow reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka for a mixed-doubles exhibition match. The charity event, set to be held from January 9-12, will also see the likes of Naomi Osaka, Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz take the court.

On Thursday, January 11, Djokovic and Sabalenka will take the Rod Laver Arena in a clash titled ‘A Night with Novak and Friends.’ The duo will face 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and his compatriot Maria Sakkari.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis