Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako enjoy time in Paris ahead of Russian's French Open 2024 campaign

Daria Kasatkina has reached Paris along with her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako for the 2024 French Open. Kasatkina and Zabiiako have been together since 2021 but only made their relationship public in 2022.

Kasatkina has touched down in the French capital for the second Slam of the year. Zabiiako shared a video of the couple, sitting in front of the Louvre Museum.

"Capital of love," she wrote.

Zabiiako is a figure skater and won the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics along with Team Russia. She and Kasatkina started a YouTube channel called 'What The Vlog', documenting life on the WTA Tour.

They document various tournaments around the world in a vlog-style video and also feature other players on the tour such as Andrey Rublev, Victoria Azarenka, and Paula Badosa.

Talking about her YouTube channel, Kasatkina explained that she was a mere participant, while her girlfriend did the bulk of the work. She was speaking in an interview with Tennis Channel after her win in the second round at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Kasatkina also said that they would make videos in English starting from the Charleston Open. She urged everyone to check the channel if they were interested in behind-the-scenes of the tournaments.

"To be honest I am just a participant in this thing. Natasha, she is doing all the job, editing, filming, sound, music, everything, subtitles. By the way starting from Charleston (Open), everything is going to be in English. So guys if you want to check out how the tournaments are working behind the scenes, how the small talks with the players, about some not important things, but actually important, their preferences in their drinks or food, check it out," Kasatkina said. [3:16]

Daria Kasatkina spoke about the difficulty of coming out in a conservative country

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Italian Open

Daria Kasatkina came out as gay in July 2022 in an interview, where she also talked about what it meant to be gay in a conservative country like Russia.

She said a lot of topics were taboo in Russia and wondered why someone would 'choose' to be gay when being straight was so much easier.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it's no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. "I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?," Daria Kasatkina said in July 2022. [31:53]

Daria Kasatkina will face Magdalena Frech in the first round at the French Open.