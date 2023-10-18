Daria Kasatkina and her figure-skater girlfriend Natalia Zabiiko are celebrating two years of being together.

The couple, who started dating in 2021, rang in their second anniversary on Tuesday, October 17. They acknowledged their journey by sharing adorable pictures of their time together.

Daria Kasatkina shared a snap from a photoshoot they did in New York recently, where she was seen hugging Natalia Zabiiako from behind.

“2 and counting #loveislove,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji on her Instagram.

Zabiiako, meanwhile, shared two intimate silhouette captures of them, echoing the tennis player's sentiments of ‘love is love’ by adding the hashtag and a heart emoji.

“2. #love #loveislove,” she wrote.

While the two have been together since 2021, it was in the second half of 2022 that Daria Kasatkina came out as gay and made their relationship public. At the time, the Russian opened up about the struggles she and her compatriots face based on their sexuality, coming from a conservative country like Russia.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it's no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous," Daria Kasatkina said in July 2022. "I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?"

"My body is just telling me to f*ck off already" – Daria Kasatkina on the gruelling schedule in tennis

Kasatkina at the 2023 US Open

Daria Kasatkina recently sounded off on the hectic tennis schedule and listed the host of complications faced by players while on tour.

The Russian said that while tennis itself is the easiest part of her job, the traveling and the cultural and climatic differences that come with it are draining.

"Honestly, I'm f*cking knackered, f*ck tennis, the game of tennis itself is the simplest thing we do. Everything else is just completely f*cking bull***t. I can't travel anymore, I can't pack my things, I can't f*cking.....these planes, moving,” she said on her Youtube vlogging channel ‘Zabiiako & Kasatkina.’

“When you can't communicate with people from different countries, constantly change f*cking beds, constantly packing and unpacking bags, every f*cking week, I just can't do it anymore," Daria Kasatkina continued.

The player, who recently contested the Asian swing, which included tournaments in China and Japan, revealed that she has been dealing with illnesses frequently. Kasatkina went on to call tennis ‘the worst sport in the world’ in terms of logistics.

"I'm f*cking knackered. My body is just telling me to f*ck off already. For the third time in a month and a half I have a sore throat and in general condition is incompressible. In terms of life logistics, there is no worse sport in the whole world, it's just complete bull***t," she added.