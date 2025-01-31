Daria Kasatkina gushes over girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's incredible tennis skills on ice skating rink

Daria Kasatkina recently commended her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako for her tennis skills on an ice skating rink. Kasatkina publicly came out in 2022 and later confirmed her relationship with Zabiiako.

Zabiiako, who has Estonian-Russian heritage, is a competitive pair figure skater. She won a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics with her partner Alexander Enbert and also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships, among many other accolades.

Recently, Zabiiako took to social media to share a video of her showcasing her tennis skills on an ice skating rink. In the video, she was seen effortlessly playing tennis shots, all the while figure skating.

“TENNIS on ICE Figure 🧊 🎾 Skating Edition @DKasatkina not completely hopeless? 😂 ," Zabiiako posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reacting to the video, Daria Kasatkina gushed over Natalia Zabiiako's talent and wondered if there was anything she couldn't do.

“She can do literally anything 🥹 ," Kasatkina posted.

On the tennis side of things, Daria Kasatkina kicked off her 2025 season at the Brisbane International. She defeated Peyton Stearns in the second round but was eliminated by qualifier Polina Kudermetova in the third.

The former World No. 8 then competed at the Adelaide International, where she defeated wildcards Olivia Gadecki and Emerson Jones before losing to eventual champion Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

At the 2025 Australian Open, Daria Kasatkina secured victories against Viktoriya Tomova, Wang Yafan, and Yulia Putintseva in the first three rounds before losing to Emma Navarro in the fourth round.

Daria Kasatkina will next compete at Abu Dhabi Open

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After finishing her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Daria Kasatkina is gearing up to compete next at the Abu Dhabi Open . The tournament is set to run from February 3 to February 8, 2025, with matches being held at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.

Speaking about competing at the WTA 500 hard court tournament in Abu Dhabi, Kasatkina said:

“I’m thrilled to be returning for another shot at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title. Last year’s tournament was an incredible experience, competing in front of such passionate fans, and reaching the final was unforgettable.” (via Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open)

The former World No.8, who finished as the runner-up in last year's tournament, said that she is determined to go all the way and clinch the title this year.

“While on that occasion I came up short against a very strong opponent, it has only fueled my determination to go one step further this time. I’m feeling confident in my game, and I’m looking forward to competing once again in Abu Dhabi,” Kasatkina said

At the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, Daria Kasatkina was seeded seventh and she kicked off her campaign by defeating qualifiers Diane Parry and Ashlyn Krueger in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Kasatkina then triumphed over Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals and sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals. In the final, the Russian faced off against top seed Elena Rybakina but fell short of securing the title, losing with a score of 1-6, 4-6 . This was the Kazakh's seventh WTA Tour-level singles title.

