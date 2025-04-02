Daria Kasatkina makes honest admission after representing Australia over Russia in Charleston

Daria Kasatkina opened up about representing Australia at the 2025 Charleston Open after winning her opening-round match. The 27-year-old recently announced that she switched her nationality from Russian to Australian, making headlines.

Kasatkina broke this huge news to her fans via an Instagram post. She mentioned that her application for permanent residency had been accepted by the Australian government and expressed her excitement over representing her new nation in this new chapter of her professional career.

The Australian walked out representing her new nation for the first time during her opening match against Lauren Davis.

Daria Kasatkina also had a phenomenal start to this new chapter with a stunning 6-1, 6-1 win. During the post-match interview, she was asked how she felt walking out to being announced as an Australian player, to which Kasatkina admitted she was nervous initially and later thanked her supporters for standing by her through the hard times.

"Well it happened twice. The walk in on court and on the warm up. I couldn’t handle my smile… Even though I was a bit stressed and nervous before the match, because I also have some changes in my life. I just couldn’t handle the smile. Thank you for your support. I got so many messages. So much support. It’s been a tough couple of years. I’m really happy to stand here and feel like this.”

The Australian also clapped back at the online abuse she was on the receiving end of, with a strongly written positive message.

"I've been incredibly touched by all the positivity and support I've received since making my decision" - Daria Kasatkina

Credit One Charleston Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina was subjected to online abuse after she broke the news about her nationality change. However, she decided to focus on the positive messages coming her way and thanked them via a strongly worded message on X (formerly Twitter):

"I've been incredibly touched by all the positivity and support I've received since making my decision. It was far from an easy one but the positive responses from fans and players means the world to me, honestly thank you."

Daria Kasatkina represented Russia as a professional tennis player from 2011 to 2025. However, while talking about her nationality switch, she mentioned that being 'openly gay' didn't leave her much of a choice. The Aussie is in a relationship with figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, which they made public in 2022.

